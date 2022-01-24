Clearfield Borough Police
Police received a report of an individual being harassed in the parking lot of a local business. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police received a report of an altercation that had occurred previously. The complainant reported that the incident occurred inside his residence. Police are continuing to investigate.
———
Police responded to a report of an erratic driver traveling west on US 322. Police searched the area and located the vehicle parked in the parking lot of a local business. Police located the owner and did not observe any signs of intoxication.
———
Police responded to multiple minor vehicle accidents due to snowy road conditions. Motorists are advised to use caution and reduce speed when traveling through inclement weather.
———
Police responded to a “911 hang up call” in the area of Cemetery Road. Police located the source of the call and learned that a toddler aged child had accidentally called 911.
———
Police conducted a welfare check on a NW 3rd Avenue resident. Police located the individual in question and found her to be okay.
Curwensville Borough Police
Police were called to a Tkacik Road residence for a welfare check. The individual was located and found to be okay.
———
Police located an individual with warrants at Dollar General. The female was taken into custody and transported to CCJ. At CCJ, drug paraphernalia was found on the female. Charges are pending.
———
Police were dispatched for a psychological emergency where an individual with a firearm was threatening self-harm. Police arrived on scene and de-escalated the situation.
———
Police handled a call regarding criminal mischief at a Lincoln Avenue residence.
———
Police responded to a Thompson Street residence for the welfare check of a female. The female was located and found to be okay.
———
Police were dispatched to a 100 4th Ave. residence to assist EMS with a combative male. The individual was subsequently transported to the hospital by EMS.
Lawrence Township Police
On Jan. 22 at 1:26 p.m. in the Sheetz parking lot on Clearfield Shawville Highway/SR879, police received notification from Clearfield County Control to be on the lookout for a blue Ford Ranger that was driving recklessly and almost hitting other cars. The vehicle was seen traveling from Woodland on U.S. 322 toward Clearfield, and had pulled into the Sheetz parking lot. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and through the course of investigation, it was believed that Brandon Peters, 49, of Middleburg, was under the influence of alcohol. The case is awaiting lab results and charges to be field for DUI.
———
On Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on Park Avenue Extension, police responded to a vehicle crash. A while Hyundai Sonata failed to negotiate a curve while traveling north and hit an embankment before stopping in a roadside lawn. The driver, Robert Cartwright, 38, of Clearfield, was found to be allegedly under the influence. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a medical evaluation and legal blood draw.
———
On Jan.19 at Walmart in Clearfield, police were summoned for a retail theft of $69.59. A citation of retail theft was filed against Kaiah Starr, 20, of Hyde, at District Court 46-3-02.
———
On Jan. 23 at 1:50 p.m. on Goshen Road in Goshen Township, police were summoned for a report of a two-vehicle collision. The crash occurred as a 2008 Dodge Dakota driven by Matthew L. Cowder, 21, of Clearfield was traveling west down a hill. A 2020 Subaru Forester driven by Virginia M. Taylor, 55, of Clearfield was driving east down a hill on the same road. Both units came upon a sharp curve, and Cowder slid into the oncoming lane due to snow-covered road conditions and struck Cowder’s vehicle head-on. There were no injuries reported. Lawrence Township VFC also assisted on scene.
———
On Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. on Clearfield Curwensville Highway/SR879 and Park Avenue Extension, a three-vehicle crash occurred. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Shane M. Lowe, 30, of Madera turned directly into the front of a 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by Kathy J. Hullihen, 52, of New Millport, and the impact of the collision caused the truck to strike a third vehicle, a 1997 Chevrolet G20 driven by Michael W. Mallin, 38 of Houtzdale. Both the truck and the van had to be towed from the scene. Lowe was transported to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw for DUI of marijuana.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 23 at 4:29 p.m. on Troy Hawk Run Highway/N. Front Street in Decatur Township, Tanisha Gower, 29, of Drifting allegedly stole two doughnuts from the Sheetz 64 convenience store, provided false ID to law enforcement and fled the scene in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala. An arrest warrant has been requested for Gower.
———
On Jan. 22 an 84-year-old Curwensville male contact PSP and reported that unknown suspect(s) stole a catalytic converter from a parked/unlicensed vehicle, a 1997 Ford F450 utility truck sometime between Dec. 29, 2021 and Jan. 22. The suspect fled the scene undetected in an unknown manner. Anyone with information regarding this crime should call PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Jan. 21 at 5:01 p.m. on Elderberry Lane in Decatur Township, a 35-year-old Osceola Mills man reported that he was the victim of an unemployment scam.
———
On Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:10 a.m., Larry Ricketts, 48, of Coalport arrived on the 1100-block of Main Street in Coalport Borough and physically assaulted a 63-year-old Coalport male. Ricketts left the scene and subsequently returned, pointed a shotgun at the victim and threatened him with bodily harm. Ricketts then allegedly vandalized a vehicle that was occupied by the victim but was owned by a 47-year-old male of Madera. Ricketts left the scene prior to police arrival but was located a short distance from the scene and had to be physically taken into custody. Ricketts was transported to Clearfield County Jail. The investigation is continuing.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 21 at 7:37 a.m. on I-99 at mile marker 62.6 in Worth Township, Centre County, a crash occurred as ice/snow from the top of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Edward W. Dietrick, 65, of Brisbin flew off and struck the windshield of a 2013 Subaru Forester driven by Sarah L. Johnson, 27, of Lebanon. This caused minor damage. The Subaru followed the truck for about nine miles until exiting the highway. Both vehicles were driveable from the scene and there were no injuries.