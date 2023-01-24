State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. on the 100 block of Doe Hill Road in Bradford Township, McDowell Repair did repair work on a 2016 Dodge Ram truck for Lynn McBride, 43, of Clearfield. After writing a check valued at $1,339.69 and retrieving his truck, McBridge was not satisfied with the repair work that was done and stopped payment on the check. McBride was charged by PSP with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.
———
On Jan. 21 at 12:57 a.m. on Garcelon Street in Brisbin Borough, Carter Haywood, 21, of Brisbin threatened to strike the victim(s) with an XBox controller due to his internet speed being too slow. He has been cited with harassment through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Jan. 21 at 2:03 p.m. on Main Street in Beccaria Township, PSP responded to assist EMS with a medical emergency. Following treatment of the medical episode, a 38-year-old female arrestee was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges to be field at District Court.
———
On Jan. 22 at 8:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of Morrisdale Highway in Morris Township, a James McGonigal, 54, of Winburne entered the Dollar General store and removed three packs of women’s underwear and a sports bra without paying. Charges of retail theft were filed at District Court 46-3-03.