State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 21 at 3:52 a.m. PSP responded to a verbal domestic dispute on Ohio Street in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County. Barto Watson, 56, of Reynoldsville was charged with harassment/physical conduct against a 27-year-old Clearfield female.
———
On June 21 at 2:49 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 105.6 in Union Township, Clearfield County, a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Alize K. Hines, 18, of Holland, Mich. was traveling in the left lane and for unknown reasons traveled across the right lane and struck a guide rail off the roadway. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway crossing both lanes of travel and struck a concrete bridge coming to final rest beside the bridge. There were no injuries.
———
On Jan. 18 at 10:32 a.m. on I80 between the 109.2 and 109.4 west mile markers in Pine Township, Clearfield County, a 2015 Freightliner 125 driven by Nayka D. Delossantos of Bronx, N.Y. was traveling in the left lane when the driver lost control on wet road conditions. The driver drove the truck off the westbound lane and struck a guide rail with the front end, continued over top of the guide rail and turned sideways on an embankment along the left westbound lane. There were no injuries.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 21 at 11:47 a.m. on SR 286/Dowler Highway west of Brown Lane, Michael S. Novella, 36, of Northern Cambria was driving an Autocar westbound in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, when he noticed fire coming from underneath his vehicle. Novella found a safe location to pull the vehicle off the roadway where the vehicle was then consumed by the flames. Novella escaped the vehicle without injuries and immediately contact Clearfield County 911. Assisting PSP on scene were members of Burnside Vol. Fire Dept., Glen Campbell Vol. Fire Dept. and Community Vol. Fire Dept. of Mahaffey.