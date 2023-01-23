Lawrence Township Police
On Jan. 12 at 11:06 a.m. on Washington Avenue/Airstream Way, police responded to a report of a male falling on the ground and talking to himself. Upon arrival on scene contact was made with David Teats, 28, of Karthaus, it was determined Teats was under the influence of a controlled substance and that he had an active warrant through District Court. Teats was transported to the magistrate’s office and then to Clearfield County Jail where he was housed on his warrants. A non-traffic citation of public drunkenness was filed against Teats.
———
On Jan. 16 at 4:56 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot, police received a report of two females slumped over in a vehicle. It was discovered that the driver, Cynthia Stewart, 30, of DuBois was under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of multiple controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. The passenger, Staci Marchioni, 31, of Falls Creek, was also discovered to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia. A field sobriety test was conducted on Stewart and then she was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Both were released to a sober person. Charges are pending.
Sandy Township Police
Jan. 20
A 31-year-old DuBois man reported receiving phone calls from someone he believes to be his estranged wife. He is concerned since she has a PFA against him. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A 23-year-old DuBois woman reported that she had met a 33-year-old Gettysburg man on a dating site. The man started calling her and threatening to come to her home. Officers contacted the man and handled the situation without incident.
Jan. 21
False alarm at Triangle Springs.
———
Officers assisted a tractor trailer driver who got his truck struck while pulling out of a business on Forestview Drive.
———
A 41-year-old Brookville woman reported her soon to be ex-husband had been coming to her place of employment in Sandy Township, harassing her and causing a scene. Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the 42-year-old Brookville man.
———
A 23-year-old Allport woman was pulling from the Ruby Tuesday parking lot onto Shaffer Road, when her tire collapsed. The vehicle was towed from the scene and no injuries were reported.
Jan. 22
False alarm at Staples.
———
Walmart employees reported 51-year-old Johnsonburg woman was observed failing to scan $80.39 worth of merchandise in the self-checkout.
———
A Wilson Avenue resident reported her neighbors had been fighting and banging around. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 29 at 1:50 p.m. on the 200 block of Platt Road in Sandy Township, two people arrived at PSP DuBois because they believed a firearm in their possession could have been reported as stolen. It was determined that the firearm was not stolen; however the firearm was loaded and concealed under the front passenger seat of the vehicle. One of the persons was the registered owner of the firearm and was seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle in direct proximity of the firearm. The firearm was seized and the Clearfield County District Attorney was contacted about the prosecutorial decision. No charges will be filed.
———
On Jan. 21 at 1:29 a.m. on Slab Run Road/Rich Highway in Sandy Township, a 2007 Ford Ranger was stopped for summary vehicle code violations. It was determined that the 45-year-old male of Reynoldsville was under the influence of a controlled substance.
———
On Jan. 19 at 8:35 p.m. on the 500 block of Orient Avenue in DuBois, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2007 Ford Explorer. Jeffrey Frank, 53, of DuBois displayed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance. The was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges pending toxicology results.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Jan. 17 at 8:53 p.m. on the 100-block of Main Street in Ashville Borough, Cambria County, PSP responded for a domestic dispute between Michael Burkhart, 41, of Madera and a 38-year-old Ashville female. In the argument, Burkhart allegedly struck the victim in the face multiple times, causing injury. He was placed under arrest for domestic violence.
———
Between Nov. 5 and Nov, 8, 2022, a burglary occurred at the 200-block of Shadey Lane in Fallentimber, Reade Township, Cambria County. Unknown person(s) gained accesss to a 66-year-old male’s Fallentimber residence and took about $200 in loose change and $200 worth of collectible coins. Anyone with information should contact PSP at 814-471-6500.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 19 at 5:52 p.m. on E. Main Street/Railroad 2 in Mahaffey Borough, a 33-year-old Mahaffey female was stopped for a traffic violation. The female was suspected of DUI. An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.