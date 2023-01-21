State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 20 at 3:58 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, a 2012 Hyundai Sonata and 2014 Honda Pilot were traveling westbound when the Honda came to a stop in the roadway due to traffic approaching a steady right signal ahead. The Honda was struck in the rear by the Hyundai which was determined to be following too close. There were no injuries.
———
On Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:31 p.m. on Swoope Street in Brisbin Borough, police responded to a drug overdose involving a 28-year-old Brisbin male.
———
On Jan. 20 at 3:51 p.m. on North Front Street in Decatur Township, police responded to a report of a 2003 blue Honda Civic owned by a 17-year-old West Decatur male. The vehicle was reported to have been vandalized. On Jan. 14 the vehicle was initially vandalized as an unknown person(s) removed a vinyl wrap from the hood and keyed the vehicle in the process. The vehicle was then keyed a second time on Jan. 19. Anyone with information should call PSP Clearfield.
———
On Dec 20 at 10:23 a.m. on the 3000 block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, police responded to a report of a neighbor on the same block hard wired an extension cord into the power box and stole $201.38 worth of electricity from a 24-year-old male of Morrisdale. Charges of theft of services are pending against Jason Sones, 38, of Hyde.
———
PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault of a 41-year-old male victim at SCI Houtzdale in Woodward Township on Jan 10.
———
On Jan. 7 at 1:55 p.m. a suspect came to PSP Clearfield for his quarterly Megan’s Law Registration. It was discovered that he was past the due date to register. The investigation will continue.
———
On Jan. 17 at 5:03 p.m. on Gray Hollow Road off of Hilltop Road in Boggs Township, Brandon James Knefley, 29, of Wallaceton, was charged with public drunkenness because he was allegedly stumbling in the roadway. Knefley then blew a .264 on a PBT.
———
On Jan. 17 at 5:16 p.m. on state Route 53/Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Anna M. Roos, 64, of Morrisdale, was traveling north, and a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Steven C. Butler, 48, of Philipsburg, was traveling south. The Chevrolet attempted to make a left turn onto Rolling Stone Road, failed to see the Hyundai and turned into the path of the Hyundai. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, and both drivers were wearing seat belts. There were no injuries.
———
On Jan. 18 at 4:59 p.m. on Bell Lane in Bradford Township, PSP investigated an incident of terroristic threats. A 65-year-old female victim of Woodland told police that Peter Rossi, 43, of Woodland, threatened to shoot her. Rossi was taken into custody and remanded to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Jan. 10 at 9:22 p.m. on state Route 879/Fire Tower Road in Lawrence Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2013 Dodge Ram driven by Justin Lair, 36, of Morrisdale. Lair was found to be operating the vehicle while under the influence of a drug. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Saturday at approximately 1:37 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Post Office Road near U.S. Route 322 in Bradford Township for an equipment violation. During the stop, the passenger fled on foot into the woods and was caught and taken into custody. The operator was then taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI and drug paraphernalia. The incident involved Todd Duckett, 38, of Clearfield, and Jordon Lance, 38, of Clearfield.
———
Between Jan. 18 and 21 at Main Street, Bigler Township, suspect(s) entered a 31-year-old male’s resident, tossed belonging and furniture around and damaged three Gel Blaster guns. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:16 p.m., police responded to a report of a theft at Maxwell Street, Curwensville Borough.
———
On Jan. 15 a two-vehicle crash occurred as a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling south on state Route 970 and a 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on state Route 879. The Subaru driver, Theresa A. Waroquier, 47, of Curwensville, was stopped at a stop sign, failed to see the Nissan approaching, and pulled directly into its path at the intersection. After the collision, both vehicles were removed from the road. All operators and passengers were wearing a safety belt. The driver of the Nissan sustained minor injuries to her wrist.
State Police at Rockview
Police responded to Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg Borough, on Jan. 9 at 3:39 p.m. to assist Centre County Probation. The 46-year-old Philipsburg male was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, suboxone, THC, paraphernalia and two firearms. Charges pending.