Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a Nichols Street business for a male unconscious in the bathroom. Police and EMS arrived and located the male. The male was found to have slipped in the bathroom and was not unconscious. EMS and Police cleared.
———
Police responded to a 911 hang up call at an E. Locust Street residence. Police arrived and found it to be an accidental call from a smart watch.
———
Police responded to the area of N. 2nd Street for a traffic hazard. Police arrived in the area and located an elderly female on a disabled electric scooter. Police stayed on scene until the scooter could be removed from the roadway.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint at an E. Market Street residence. Police are continuing to investigate due to the ongoing issue.
———
Multiple parking tickets were issued to vehicles exceeding the 48 hours parking limit.
———
Police responded to an activated security alarm in the area of Nichols Street. Police arrived and determined it to be a false alarm.
Lawrence Township Police
On Jan. 17 at 9:51 p.m. on the 1000-block of Washington Avenue, police responded to a crash in front of Crown Crest Cemetery. A white 2011 Ford F250 Supercab slid off the roadway in the snow, struck and sheared off a telephone pole. The vehicle was discovered by a PennDOT driver as he was plowing. The driver left the scene on foot prior to the crash being discovered.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Jan. 16 at 10:41 a.m. on the 200-block of Forest Brook Drive in White Township, Cambria County, the mother of a minor child called PSP Ebensburg and informed them she was not dropping off the child to the child’s father due to the pending winter storm. The father of the child and his girlfriend then called PSP Ebensburg to have the mother arrested for contempt of order.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 14 at 1:57 a.m. on N. 11th Street in Philipsburg Borough, police took a complaint of theft from a vehicle that occurred in the early morning hours. Two white men were observed walking to the 62-year-old female’s property, opening the vehicle and stealing a small amount of paper money. Anyone with information should contact PSP and reference PA22-58125.
———
On Jan. 4 at 12:01 a.m. on the 600-block of Ernestville Road in Rush Township, Centre County, the municipality of Rush Township reported damage to a sign post at listed location.
———
On Jan. 10 at 8:10 p.m. on Philipsburg Bigler Highway/Old Highway 322 in Decatur Township, Clearfield County, PSP conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the operator being in possession of marijuana.
———
On Jan. 3 at 8:40 a.m. on I80 E in Marion Township, Centre County, PSP conducted a traffic stop. The operator and passenger, a 26-year-old female of Philipsburg and a 30-year-old male of Tamaqua, were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges pending through District Court 49-3-02.
———
On Jan. 10 at 7:35 p.m. on Morridale Allport Highway/Powell Street in Morris Township, PSP was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep for summary violations. During the course of the investigation the operator, a 36-year-old female of Philipsburg, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
———
On Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. on the 400-block of N. 10th Street in Philipsburg Borough, a two-vehicle crash occurred. An unknown vehicle struck a parked 2016 Nissan Sentry heading north and did not stop to provide information.