Lawrence Township
On Jan. 18 at 6:05 p.m. on SR 879/Clearfield Shawville Highway, police were summoned to Sapp Bros. Truck Stop for a report of a hit and run. A vehicle was parked at the gas pumps when a truck tractor drove round the left side of the vehicle, resulting in the truck impacting the left rear side of the vehicle. The tractor trailer driver failed to stop and could not be located.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 9 at 12:17 p.m. on the 400-block of Morgan Road in Pike Township, a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by an unknown person was traveling east and failed to negotiate a left curve, exited the roadway and continued traveling over an embankment and hit a tree.
On Jan. 16 on N. Front Street in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a report of a retail theft at Sheetz. A known female entered the store and concealed a Reese’s snack cake. The female then exited the store and fled in a unknown direction.
On Jan. 15 at 9:21 p.m. on Gertrude Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP responded to an active domestic incident. A known male, 50, of Philipsburg pushed a 49-year-old female of Philipsburg over a coffee table. Charges filed through District Court.
On Jan. 15 at 7:50 p.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, an 18-year-old Grampian female did threaten physical harm to a 16-year-old female juvenile victim of Clearfield. Charges filed in District Court.
On Jan. 14 at 12:01 a.m. on 6th Street in Morris Township, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Barak J. Watro, 22, of Hawk Run, was traveling north and attempted to turn left onto Pardee Road, drove onto black ice, slid past the intersection and crashing into a tree. Watro fled the scene but was located the next morning and interviewed. There were no injuries. Watro will be cited.
On Jan. 6 at 10:09 p.m. on Frog Lane/Wallacton Road in Morris Township, Logan Hollabaugh, 21, of Morrisdale, was located due to being a suspect in a previous hit and run crash. When he was located, Hollabaugh attempted to flee from police in his vehicle. He was apprehended a short time later and found to be DUI. Charges filed in District Court.
On Oct. 29 at 9:14 a.m. on Hickory Street in Coalport Borough, PSP responded for the report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, both involved persons were interviewed and it was determined that it was only a verbal altercation. Both had been drinking and were intoxicated. While on scene it was learned that two very young children were home and sleeping upstairs. CYS was contacted resulting in the children being temporarily removed from the home and relocated to the grandmother’s residence.
On Jan. 9 at 3:43 a.m. on George Street in Curwensville Borough, a 2011 Nissan 370Z was legally parked near the intersection with Maxwell Street. An unknown vehicle was traveling in an unknown direction and struck the Nissan near its left front fender area and fled the area in an unknown direction.
On Jan. 18 at 4:01 p.m. on the 3000-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a 27-year-old female of Morrisdale received a text message from Shawn Tressler, 28, of Howard, which was a violation of a PFA order. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03.
On Jan. 18 at 8:27 a.m. on I80 at mile marker 111.8 in Pine Township, a 2019 Freightliner Cascade was traveling eastbound when icy roadway conditions caused the drier to lose control. The tractor trailer slid off the left side of the roadway into the median. There were no injuries.
On Jan. 17 at 2:08 p.m. On I-80 at mile marker 133 in Cooper Township, a 2005 Subaru Outback driven by Katherine E. Freer, 35, of Brooklyn, N.Y. was traveling westbound in the right lane, traveled over a snow covered section of the roadway, losing control of the vehicle. The vehicle collided with a set of guide rails. There were no injuries to Freer or her passenger, Defoe Thira, 40, also of Brooklyn, N.Y.
On Jan. 18 at 11:08 a.m. a 58-year-old Curwensville woman reported that she was the victim of an unemployment scam. Investigation is ongoing.
Lawrence Township Police
On Jan. 15 at 4:41 a.m. police were dispatched to Sheetz on Clearfield Shawville Highway for a drunken and disorderly male who was disturbing other customers. Keith Michael Kerr, 30, proceeded to resist police officers after several attempts to get the male to leave of his own accord failed. He was finally taken into custody, medically cleared and housed on criminal charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in CCJ. Case is pending a preliminary hearing.
On Jan. 17 at 9:51 p.m. on the 1000-block of Washington Avenue, police responded to a crash in front of Crown Crest Cemetery. A white 2011 Ford F250 Supercab slid off the roadway in the snow, struck and sheared off a telephone pole. The vehicle was discovered by a PennDOT driver as he was plowing. The driver left the scene on foot prior to the crash being discovered.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 14 at 1:57 a.m. on N. 11th Street in Philipsburg Borough, police took a complaint of theft from a vehicle that occurred in the early morning hours. Two white men were observed walking to the 62-year-old female’s property, opening the vehicle and stealing a small amount of paper money. Anyone with information should contact PSP and reference PA22-58125.
On Jan. 4 at 12:01 a.m. on the 600-block of Ernestville Road in Rush Township, Centre County, the municipality of Rush Township reported damage to a sign post at listed location.
On Jan. 10 at 8:10 p.m. on Philipsburg Bigler Highway/Old Highway 322 in Decatur Township, Clearfield County, PSP conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the operator being in possession of marijuana.
On Jan. 3 at 8:40 a.m. on I80 E in Marion Township, Centre County, PSP conducted a traffic stop. The operator and passenger, a 26-year-old female of Philipsburg and a 30-year-old male of Tamaqua, were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges pending through District Court 49-3-02.