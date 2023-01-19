Lawrence Township Police
On Jan. 12 at 2:09 p.m. on Industrial Park Road at CNB Bank, police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the bank location. It was discovered that a 2005 Ford F150 XLT driven by Timothy W. Graham, 59, of Mineral Springs back into the front of a 2009 Mazda RX3 driven by Randy L. Bloom Jr., 18, of Clearfield. No injuries were reported.
———
On Jan. 17 at 4:26 p.m. on Daisy Street Extension, a 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling through the parking lot of Clearfield Square toward Long John Silvers, entered traffic way near Auto Zone, failing to yield, causing the front of the vehicle to be struck by a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander. No injuries were reported.
———
Police received a 911 call where a victim could be heart screaming and crying into the phone about being physically assaulted. On scene at Martin Street Extension, it was learned that Trampas Carns struck the victim which did result in physical injuries being present. Carns was transported to Clearfield County Jail and housed. Charges for simple assault and other related charges were filed.