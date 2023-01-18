State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 6 at 7:50 p.m. on School Street and Hampton Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. Further investigation revealed the driver and passenger both had warrants. A search of the vehicle was conducted and located inside was marijuana, methamphetamine, and related drug paraphernalia. Jason M. Guthrie, 42, of Clearfield was charged.
On Jan. 10 at 12:35 a.m. on East Presqueisle Street in Rush Township, Centre County, a 29-year-old Philipsburg female had a PFA order on her ex-husband. The victim received third party contact from a 43-year-old Julian male in violation of the PFA.
On Jan. 14 at 4:36 p.m. on Interstate 99 southbound at mile marker 82 in Spring Township, a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Rita M. Bahus,, 43, of Karthaus struck a guide rail and the mirror of a 2018 Ford Truck driven by Kenneth J. Winkleman, 42, of Howard before overturning on the roadway. Bahus was transported by Pleasant Gap Vol. Fire Co. 1 to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries. There was one witness on scene for this crash.