Clearfield Borough Police
Police conducted a vehicle stop on Water Street which resulted in an occupant being taken into custody for a warrant.
———
Police responded to a report of a male breaking items of another in his Stewart Avenue residence. Police arrived and deescalated the situation. The male agreed to separate for the time.
———
Police received a report of a phone scam. The caller was advised to ignore all future calls from that number.
———
Police responded to a minor vehicle accident near the intersection of N 2nd Street and E. Locust Street. The accident was caused by a vehicle attempting to turn left from the right travel lane. No injures were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
———
Police responded to a Spruce Street residential garage for a structure fire. Police and fire crews arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. The fire was caused by a makeshift wood stove.
———
Officers responded to a SR 879 business to assist Lawrence Township Police with taking a male into custody who was being disorderly and trespassing at the establishment. The male was physically combative towards officers which resulted in a tazer being used on the male. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Lawrence Township Police Department.
———
Officers and Lawrence Township Police served a warrant on a W. Front Street resident. The male was taken into custody. Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were located as a result.
———
Police responded to a report of a reckless driver traveling west on U.S. Route 322. Police stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be suspended.
———
Police responded to a report of a sound of a gunshot and a male screaming in the area of Dorey Street. Police arrived on scene and located a male who contained a self-inflicted gun shot wound. The male was transported to the hospital and was later flown to a trauma center.
———
Officers assisted Lawrence Township Police with a report of a physical altercation in the area of the Edgewood Apartments. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the incident. A female involved was transported to the hospital for possible alcohol poisoning.
———
Police responded to a W 2nd Avenue residence to assist an EMS crew with gaining entry to a residence. Police successfully pried the door open and the patient was transported to the hospital.
Lawrence Township Police
On Jan. 15, Thomas Enlow Leigey, 31, was taken into custody on warrants held by Clearfield Borough Police, Clearfield County Sheriff’s office, Centre County and Lawrence Township Police. Upon searching the defendant, a glass smoking device and needle were found on his possession. The defendant has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On Jan. 15, Keith Kerr, 30, was taken to Clearfield County Jail and housed on charges by Lawrence Township Police. While located within the jail, Kerr broke a camera located within a holding cell at CCJ. Kerr then ripped a wire from the ceiling in the holding cell, causing additional damage. Kerr has been charged with institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.
———
On Jan. 15 at 4:41 a.m. police were dispatched to Sheetz on Clearfield Shawville Highway for a drunken and disorderly male who was disturbing other customers. Keith Michael Kerr, 30, proceeded to resist police officers after several attempts to get the male to leave of his own accord failed. He was finally taken into custody, medically cleared and housed on criminal charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in CCJ. Case is pending a preliminary hearing.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 14 at 1:57 a.m. on N. 11th Street in Philipsburg Borough, police took a complaint of theft from a vehicle that occurred in the early morning hours. Two white men were observed walking to the 62-year-old female’s property, opening the vehicle and stealing a small amount of paper money. Anyone with information should contact PSP and reference PA22-58125.
———
On Jan. 4 at 12:01 a.m. on the 600-block of Ernestville Road in Rush Township, Centre County, the municipality of Rush Township reported damage to a sign post at listed location.
———
On Jan. 10 at 8:10 p.m. on Philipsburg Bigler Highway/Old Highway 322 in Decatur Township, Clearfield County, PSP conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the operator being in possession of marijuana.