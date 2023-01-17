State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 16 at 3:08 p.m. PSP received a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Banion Road in Bigler Township. An unknown person removed the catalytic converter from the victim’s 2002 Ford pickup on an unknown date and time. Anyone with information can contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Jan. 14 at 12:46 p.m. on the 200 block of Track Lane in Bradford Township, PSP was notified of a vehicle being operated on railroad tracks in Wallaceton. The 2005 Chevrolet Trail Blazer was located driving on the railroad tracks. Shawn Wilkinson, 23, of Philipsburg; Kaczey McCloskey, 24, of Hawk Run; Elisha Wilkinson, 26, of Hawk Run; and Charles Wilkinson, 20, of Philipsburg, were cited for simple trespass, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Jan. 11 at 9:02 a.m. on the 4300 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Boggs Township, two males were observed by a witness near the Old Erie Pike and Morgan Run Road intersection operating a stolen Yamaha Grizzly 660 four-wheeler with a red plow, and a lawn tractor. The victim is a 67-year-old West Decatur woman. Anyone with information regarding the stolen four-wheeler is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
PSP are investigating a report of a theft that occurred at St. Laurence Church, 501 Lingle St. in Osceola Mills. Charges are pending against a 77-year-old Hawk Run female for theft of $14,603 stolen from the church.