State Police at Clearfield
On Nov. 6 at 12:03 p.m. it was reported that a 28-year-old female of Old Erie Pike, West Decatur in Boggs Township, sold an item online and never received payment for it.
———
On Jan. 9 at 10:51 a.m. on U.S. 219/Mahaffey Grampian Highway in Greenwood Township, a 2011 Kia Sportage driven by David A. Zahursky, 60, of Mahaffey was traveling north and failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle veered off the highway and hit a tree causing disabling damage. Zahursky said he was not injured and refused treatment. Community Vol. Fire Dept. of Mahaffey assisted on scene.
———
On Jan. 9 at 12:17 a.m. on the 400-block of Morgan Road in Pike Township, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 was involved in a previous crash where it crashed into a tree and was partially over an embankment. The vehicle was pulled out and towed by Edward D. Anderson, of Olanta. Anderson had attached a winch to the rear of the vehicle and extended it across Morgan Run Road to a nearby tree. Anderson failed to direct/stop traffic and/or take steps to identify the roadway as closed due to the cable from the winch being extended across roadway. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Morgan Run Road and failed to recognize the winch cable extended across the roadway and hit the cable. The owner of the Dodge failed to have financial responsibility on the Dodge and was charged for the violation.
———
On Jan. 12 at 8:35 p.m. on SR 253/Viola Pike in Gulich Township, a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Levi J. Shope, 30, of Houtzdale was traveling north and reported a deer ran onto the roadway. Hope swerved to miss the deer and traveled off the west side of the roadway in a field of overgrown Christmas trees. The Ram impacted several trees and continued in a northwest direction, impacting several more trees before impacting a large tree with its front end.
———
Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 on the 400-block of Lower Hollow Road in Boggs Township, a crime occurred when unknown person(s) stole items from a 47-year-old Clearfield man’s abandoned property. The items were stolen from a half-built 10x12 wooden shed with no walls, and a partially burned mobile home that was’t secured. Items stolen consisted of a window mount air conditioner, six boxes of laminate flooring and approximately 30 to 40 XBox video games. Anyone with information should call PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Jan. 12 at 9:50 p.m. on Dorsey Avenue on Irvona Borough, PSP responded to a report of a retail theft at Dollar General. A 23-year-old female fo Madera paid for some small items and asked the associated to use the restroom. While walking to the restroom the woman stopped at the ice cream cooler and put an item in her bag. The woman then exited the store without paying for the item. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On Jan. 14 at 10:50 p.m. on LaJose Road, Ferguson Township, a vehicle slowed down to attempt to avoid striking animals in the roadway. A following vehicle was unable to avoid collision with the first one, rear-ending the first vehicle in the travel lane.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 13 at 10:33 p.m. on SR 286/Dowler Highway in Burnside Township, a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Holly C. Strohl, 44, of Mahaffey was traveling east and while negotiating a left curve, lost control fo the vehicle, traveled across the westbound lane, off the roadway and hit an embankment. The vehicle came to a final rest in a culvert ditch. Upon further investigation, Strohl was arrested for suspicion of DUI. There were no injuries.
State Police at Rockview
Between Dec. 21 and Dec. 26 on Arbor Street in Philipsburg Borough, a burglary occurred at a residence owned by a 58-year-old female and 52-year-old male, both of West Decatur. Anyone with information should contact PSP Rockview.