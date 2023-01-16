Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a domestic between a male and female in an apartment along Zimmerman Avenue. It was discovered that a male and female engaged in an argument.
———
A male was arrested after he had struck his wife in the head causing a laceration along with marks around her neck. The male was found to be intoxicated. He was transported to Clearfield County Jail on charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
———
Police attempted to initiate a vehicle stop along Bigler Avenue after the driver was observed to be traveling in the wrong lane of travel towards oncoming traffic. The driver failed to stop and continued to travel on U.S. Route 322. The driver eventually drifted to the right side of the roadway losing control causing the vehicle to become disabled. The driver was found to under the influence of alcohol along with drug paraphernalia.
———
Police arrested a male along Nichols Street after police received information that he was wanted by the United States Marshal Service on drugs and gun charges. The male was arrested and transported to the jail awaiting the Marshals.
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 10 at 8:08 a.m. on the 3900 block of Morrisdale Highway in Morris Township, PSP responded to check on a male who was passed out in his vehicle parked at the gas pumps at the Minit Mart. Todd Duckett, 37, of Osceola Mills was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
———
On Jan. 12 at 5:07 p.m. on Winburne Road in Cooper Township, a crash occurred when a deer ran from a wooded area and struck a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country on the passenger side front fender area.
———
On Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. on Pumpkin Hollow Road in Decatur Township, PSP investigated a report of two 15-year-old male runaway juveniles from Houtzdale. Both were located safely and released to their guardians.
———
PSP are investigating a theft of eight sections of 100-foot large diameter copper wire worth between $30,000 to $50,000 from Big Dog Mining Co. in Woodward Township. The theft occurred between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 on the 1800 block of Henderson Street. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On Jan. 14 at 10:03 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 113, Christopher J. Martinez, 32, of Port Arthur, Texas was driving a 2020 Ram 2500 and lost control on the snow covered roadway, struck a guide rail and overturned on its passenger side. Martinez was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries. The right lane as closed for about two hours. Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. and PennDOT assisted PSP on scene.
———
On Jan. 14 at 6:51 p.m. on Schoonover Road in Graham Township, a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Ruth E. Shirey, 81, of Morrisdale was traveling north when she crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Can-Am MAV XDST driven by Joshua McBride, 44, of DuBois. Shirey was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Morris Township VFD for treatment of injuries. McBride and passengers in both vehicles were not injured.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 108.7 in Pine Township, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling in the right lane and began to fishtail on the icy roadway and exited the south berm, striking several small trees.