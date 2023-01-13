Lawrence Township
Trevor Bloom, 39, of West Decatur has been charged with involuntary manslaughter by supplying a controlled substance. On Dec. 21, 2021, at 3:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Coal Hill Road, Clearfield residence for a report of a cardiac arrest.
Through investigation, it was discovered a 36-year-old woman had consumed fentanyl, causing her death. The fentanyl was supplied by Bloom.
Bloom, who is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.
———
Officers investigated the theft of a catalytic converter, Tuesday, Jan. 3, taken from a van parked on a property along Old Erie Pike, Clearfield. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:08 p.m., police were notified of a fraud incident at the Philipsburg Uni-Mart, located at 1473 Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township. The incident is ongoing.
———
On Nov. 25, 2022, an unknown male retrieved a 20 oz. Pepsi from the Nittany Minit Mart, located at 325 N. Front St., Philipsburg Borough. This investigation is ongoing.