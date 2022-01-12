Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 8 at 9:50 p.m., police responded to a domestic altercation in the 200-block of 53 Boulevard, Beccaria Township. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a verbal altercation ensued between a 51-year-old male of Coalport and a 43-year-old female of Coalport over a mattress. It turned physical in nature when the accused struck the victim. The accused then stole the victim’s vehicle and fled to the Altoona area where he was located by Altoona police and taken into custody. Charges pending.
———
On Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:25 a.m., state police investigated a DUI crash involving a 23-year-old female of Woodland and a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. The incident occurred in the area of Pinetop Road/Shawville Highway, Bradford Township. Charges have been filed.
———
A crash occurred on Crooked Sewer Road, Woodward Township at approximately 7:15 a.m. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north when the driver, Warren Yarger, 61, of Houtzdale, veered off the roadway. The vehicle reentered the roadway and began to spin 180 degrees. The vehicle is believed to have gained traction on the icy road that caused it to hit the guide rail at its 11 o’clock position. It continued to travel over the guide rail and down the embankment before coming to a final rest. Keith’s Towing assisted on scene.
———
Police were contacted in reference to a domestic incident on Sunday at 1:51 a.m. in Osceola Borough. A known adult male arrestee, 43, of State College, allegedly grabbed a 29-year-old female of Osceola Mills. He caused injury to the victim after pushing and throwing her around the residence. The altercation also caused damage to several items of the victim’s property. Charges have been filed.
———
On Jan. 8 at around 4:53 p.m., Bryan Pry, 27, of Brisbin, with alleged intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person, struck, shoved, kicked or otherwise subjected a 27-year-old female of Brisbin to physical contact or did attempt to threaten to do the same. Pry did take his chewing tobacco out of his mouth and threw it in the defendant’s face in violation of Section 2709(a)(1) of the PA Crimes Code.
———
On Jan. 7 at 6:06 p.m., a crash occurred as a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer lost control on the snow covered roadway. It traveled off the roadway and struck a drainage culvert causing a rollover. The 17-year-old male drive of Morrisdale was transported privately to Mount Nittany Hospital for treatment. The vehicle was towed form the scene by Bigler Boys Towing.
———
John Bratton, 44, of Houtzdale, was arrested and transported to Clearfield County Jail on Jan. 7 for violation a Protection From Abuse Order. The victim was a 69-year-old male of Houtzdale, and the incident occurred in the area of Pumpkin Hollow Road, Decatur Township.
———
On Jan. 7, Kristine Hockenberry is accused of stealing a check and cash money from a residence at 102 Borger Rd., Snow Shoe Township. Charges are pending.
———
State police was contacted in reference to a cruelty to animals case on Jan. 5 at 12:21 p.m. A known adult female suspect did leave a horse outside without proper shelter available to horse and sufficient water source in the area of Windy Hill Road, Pike Township. The investigation will continue.
———
A crash occurred as a 2018 Jeep Renegade was traveling northbound on Douglas Road on Jan. 7 at 5:05 a.m. The driver, Alexey Herrold, 29, of State College, was negotiating a right curve and lost control, subsequently exiting the western side of the roadway. The vehicle stuck a tree on the front driver’s side are of the vehicle. The vehicle then continued traveling off the road and struck a tree on the front bumper area of the car.
———
Between Jan. 1 at 7 a.m. to Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. on the 700-block of Old Highway 322, Decatur Township, an unknown person removed a purse from a vehicle. The unknown person left the area in an unknown direction of travel. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police Clearfield.
———
On Jan. 6 at 7:16 p.m. was traveling in the right lane on Interstate 80 westbound in the area of the 111 mile marker. Unit one was passing a 2016 Ram in the left lane in which it drifted over and impacted the driver’s side of the Ram. The Ram traveled off the right berm of the right lane and overturned down an embankment. Unit one continued traveling west and failed to stop. The driver of the Ram, Walter Cifuentes Diaz, 32, of Raleigh, N.C., sustained minor injuries. However, he was wearing a seat belt. There are no vehicle code infractions due to the identity of unit one and its operator are unknown.
———
On Dec. 31, at 10 p.m., a structure was entered on a property located in the area of Chesterfield Road/Yagrik Road, Bigler Township. The structure was also damaged during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
———
About on Dec. 29, 2021 around 4 p.m., Robert Eckberg, 42, of Morrisdale, allegedly engaged in a course of conduct or repeatedly committed acts, namely repeatedly driving up to the residence of the victim starting on Dec. 29, 2021 and repeatedly sitting in her driveway for periods of time for no legitimate reason. Eckberg committed this act multiple times until Jan. 2, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., which did alarm or seriously annoy such other person.
———
On Jan. 6 at around 8:37 p.m., a crash occurred as a 2010 Honda Civic and 2022 Kenworth Northwest Diesel Truck were traveling east on Interstate 80 in the area of the 111 mile marker. The Honda was passing in the left lane and the truck in the right lane. Due to snow covered roads, the driver of the Honda, Richaun Stewart, 20, of Indianapolis, Ind. was traveling too fast for road conditions and lost control of his vehicle. It traveled across the right lane into the path of the truck and collided with the driver’s front fender of the truck. It continued off the right berm of the roadway and into a wooded section along the roadway. The truck, driven by Jashanjot Singh, 22, of East Elmhurst, N.Y., was able to be driven from the collision scene. All drivers and occupants were wearing seat belts and there were no injuries.
———
On Jan. 6 at 3:09 p.m., a crash occurred while a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Clearfield Woodland Highway, Bradford Township. While traveling east, the driver, Benjamin Lago, 40, of Port Matilda, failed to see that a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage, driven by Stacey Houchins, 20, of Clearfield, was stopped in traffic. As a result, the Chevrolet rear ended the Mitsubishi. Houchins was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands for suspected minor injury.
———
On Dec. 26, Dean Rowles, 49, of Smithmill, threatened to kill a 49-year-old female of Smithmill and her dogs during an argument. Rowles was taken into custody and arrested for terroristic threats.
———
On Jan. 6 at 11:04 p.m., a crash occurred as a 2007 Honda Pilot was traveling northbound on Powell Street and made a righthand turnt o stay on the street at its intersection with Whitman Street. The driver, Brooks Kosut, 35, of Hawk Run, lost control of the vehicle and exited the northern side of the roadway. The vehicle struck the end of a ditch on the front driver’s side corner of the vehicle. No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
———
On Jan. 11 at 1:20 a.m. on I80 westbound around mile marker 115.1 in Lawrence Township, the driver of a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia tractor trailer was attempting to the bring the vehicle to a stop on the side of the road and lost control due to the icy road conditions and slid off the shoulder and into a small ditch. There were no injuries and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
———
On Jan. 9 at 12:26 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 134.4 in Cooper Township, as a 2002 Mercedes Benz driven by Jeremy D. Whitt, 33, of Newark, Del. was traveling in the left lane he observed a vehicle approaching him from behind to pass by him. As the Mercedes was merging lanes, the other vehicle also merged at the same time, with the Mercedes being struck by the other vehicle in the left rear end, causing the Mercedes to spin in an uncontrolled manner. The driver of the other vehicle proceeded to flee westbound on the interstate. The other vehicle was described as a silver Toyota with right bumper damage. Anyone with information should call PSP Clearfield.
———
On Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. on Kylertown Drifting Highway/I80 in Cooper Township, PSP attempted to stop a vehicle for a summary traffic violation. The vehicle failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was stopped and Samantha Earnest, 30, of Osceola Mills was arrested after an approximate 4 mile pursuit.
———
On Dec. 29 at 5:38 a.m. on Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Karlene Gurbal, 55, of Grassflat was traveling south around 50 mph, Gurbal observed a tree laying across both lanes of travel. Gurbal attempted to brake to avoid impacting the tree but was unable to do so. There were no injuries.
———
On Oct. 15 on Bald Hill Road in Girard Township, a 36-year-old female of Flinton, Cambria County, reported a rape that allegedly happened in October with a known male. The investigation continues.
———
On Nov. 28 at 1:08 p.m. on Union Street in Ramey Borough, PSP were notified of a crash occurred at the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church Cemetery. A vehicle was traveling south and exited the highway for an unknown reason hit a brick pillar along the church and continued traveling. The vehicle is believed to be a black 2002-09 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The crash is believed to have occurred between Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. No witnesses were present and no video surveillance could be obtained.
———
On Jan. 9 at 6:28 p.m. on Stiner Road in Goshen Township, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 16-year-old female was traveling south and slid into a tree that was down across the travel lane portion of the roadway. There were no injuries.
———
On Dec. 25 at 3:05 a.m. on SR 879 Frenchville Karthaus Highway, a 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Marco P. Amato, 36, of Frenchville, was traveling westbound when an elk came onto the roadway and was struck by the Dodge. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.
———
On Dec. 30 at 9 p.m. on Bald Hill Road in Girard Township, Michaela Kaufman, 36, of Flinton, Cambria County, allegedly struck a 45-year-old Frenchville male in the neck with a wooden stick. Summary harassment charges have been filed through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Jan. 2 at 3:33 a.m. on the 3900-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, Daniel Parker, 27, of Winburne was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle owned by a 64-year-old female of Huntsville, Ala. Charges for receiving stolen property were filed on Parker through District Court 46-3-03. The report also listed Greg Henry, 51, of Winburne as an arrestee.
———
On Jan. 3 at 12 p.m. on the 200-block of Norris Road in Pike Township, a 62-year-old female of Curwensville reported that someone attempted to gain access to her personal information and open an unemployment claim on her behalf.
———
On Jan. 4 at 1:16 p.m. on the 200-block of Institution Drive in Woodward Township, PSP were notified that Jason Meredith, 42, who was being housed at SCI Houtzdale, had active warrants out of New York. Fugitive from justice charges were prepared and filed through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Jan. 5 at 7:09 a.m. on I80 at mile marker 113 in Pine Township, a 2020 Mack Truck diesel was traveling westbound when due to the operator, Robert E. Berkheimer, 51, of New Enterprise, being ill, the driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the right berm and into a set of guard rails, through the rails and against an embankment. The driver was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands for treatment of possible injury. The vehicle was towed.
———
On Jan. 6 at 9:02 p.m. on Powell Street in Morris Township, a 2000 Chevrolet CK 1500 driven by Logan J. Hollabaugh, 21, of Morrisdale was backing out of a parking lot, traveled across the road into a yard and hit a property owner’s shrubs. When approached by the property owner, Hollabaugh left the scene after getting pulled out by another vehicle without providing information. The vehicle was located a short time later; there were no injuries.
———
On Jan. 7 at 1:40 a.m. on I80 at mile marker 121.6 in Bradford Township, a 2012 Subaru Impreza was traveling west when the operator lost control due to snowy roadway conditions, and traveled into a ditch.
———
On Jan. 7 at 7:43 p.m. on West Hannah Street in Houtzdale Borough, a crash occurred in the parking lot of R&L Auto and Towing. The owner reported that an unknown driver and vehicle had struck an unattended parked car in his parking lot, possibly in a white truck. No known witnesses were present. The Driver was traveling south and made an abrupt left turn through R&L’s parking lot, striking the car, continued to travel over the embankment onto the lower road and continued traveling in a western direction. Tracks in the snow were observed where the vehicle had traveled.
———
On Jan. 9 at 9:35 p.m. on the 600-block of Schofield Street in Curwensville Borough, a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 17-year-old male of Curwensville was traveling north when it made contact with a fence to the right of the roadway due to icy roadway conditions and the operator being inexperienced. There were no injuries.
———
On Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. on Church Street in Morris Township, PSP were contacted regarding a civil issue with child custody. Prior to police arrival, a physical altercation occurred between a 30-year-old female of Houtzdale and a 70-year-old female of Houtzdale. Both were cited for summary assault/harassment through District Court 46-3-03 in Kylertown. There were no injuries.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a male requesting assistance due to a mental health condition. Police and EMS arrived on scene and the male was transported to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a report of an altercation at an E. Pine Street residence. Police arrived on scene and found the incident to be verbal in nature. The parties involved were warned.
———
Police responded to a report of a wire hanging across a roadway. Police cleared the roadway and notified the proper agency.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop which resulted in the driver to possess multiple warrants. The individual was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to an activated security alarm at a N 2nd Street business. Police arrived and found it to be a false alarm.
———
CBPD Officers assisted LTPD with a vehicle accident on SR 879. No injuries were reported. The vehicle slid into the median due to poor weather conditions.
———
While on patrol, police observed a wanted male inside of a Nichols Street business. The male was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:56 p.m., which resulted in the located of drug paraphernalia, being possessed by a passenger, Cody Ogden, 34, of Clearfield. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Ogden was to be selling controlled substances. A search warrant was obtained, which confirmed Ogden’s involvement in the sales and delivery of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and prescription pills. Charges filed and a warrant issued for his arrest. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ogden are requested to contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
———
Officers were dispatched to the Clearfield Wal-Mart for a report of a customer acting disorderly and refusing to leave the premises on Sunday at 1:28 p.m. Upon arrival, contact was made with Bernadette Barrett, 63, of Frenchville, who was informed numerous times by police to calm down. Barrett advised that she was having issues with setting a phone up and staff were not helping her the way she expected to be helped. Barrett was informed that she would need to leave the property and that she was trespassing by management due to her behavior. Citations were filed on Barrett for disorderly conduct, trespassing as well as a citation for parking in a handicapped space while not being permitted.
———
Police were dispatched to Lawrence Park Village for a trespassing complaint on Jan. 7 at 7:54 p.m. It was discovered that Michael Garito, 40, made direct contact and entered into the residence of a person holding a PFA against him and refused to leave. Garito was found to be intoxicated and on probation with several warrants in his name Garito was housed in Clearfield County Jail for the probation violation. Charges for the PFA violation, trespassing and other related charges filed.
———
Police responded to a report of a vehicle rollover in the area of Mount Joy Road on Jan. 11 at 11:50 p.m. Upon arriving on scene officers observed the vehicle on its roof and the driver standing outside of the vehicle. Upon further investigation it was discovered that the driver, Lisa McLaughlin, 50, of Clearfield, was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for the purpose of a legal blood draw and was admitted to the ER for minor injuries. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
Between Oct. 23 and Jan. 10, a suspect used a 56-year-old Kendalle Lane, Grampian woman’s identity to file for unemployment. Investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 7 at 2:17 p.m. on Coal Hill Road/US 219 in Brady Township, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Damilola O. Afolabi-Aiyelokun, 19, of Johnstown, was traveling southbound and a 2015 Ford F150 XLT driven by Gary L. Gessendorf Jr., 44, of Grampian was traveling northbound when the Hyundai crossed the fog line where snow was present, accelerated out of the snow and lost control, striking the Ford. There were no injuries.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Jan. 11 at 5:47 p.m. on Central Street/First Street in Canoe Township, Indiana County, a 30-year-old Mahaffey female was stopped for a summary traffic violation. The female was found to be DUI and in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. The female was so found to have a three-year-old female in the vehicle at the time fo the incident. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
A crash occurred on Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Centre County, on Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:05 p.m. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee was traveling westbound. The driver, Michael White, 25, of Morrisdale, left the roadway due to alcohol impairment. The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and ultimately left the roadway striking a ditch where it came to final rest. The car was towed from the scene as it was disabled. White was not injured as a result fo the crash.
———
A crash occurred on Jan. 5 at approximately 7:51 p.m. on Interstate 80 in the west bound lanes in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The first unit was traveling west when an unknown amount of fire hose fell from it and landed on the roadway. Several other vehicles also traveling on I-80 struck the hose, causing minor and disabling damage. No injuries were reported in this crash.
———
On Jan. 9 at 7:34 p.m. on Black Moshannon Road/E. Presqueisle Street in Rush Township, Centre County, a traffic stop was initiated on a silver Mazda CX-5 for title 75 violations. Indicators of impairment were observed and the 38-year-old male driver of Philipsburg was found to have active warrants out of Centre County. The male was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was transported to Centre County Jail to be housed on warrants.
———
On Jan. 10 at 4:04 p.m. on N. Second Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP were contacted by a 46-year-old Philipsburg male regarding a burglary. Multiple items of value were removed from his residence which included a Pioneer head unit for his vehicle, an older laptop of unknown make and model, a PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as all related controllers, games, an external hard drive, and a virtual reality headset, a Jansport backpack, BlueRay DVDs, a KCI 100 round AR drum, a Kahr 9mm handgun, multiple Merry Millions lottery tickets, and a Diamond Dotz Picture Puzzle. The other victim was a 56-year-old male of Osceola Mills. Investigation continues.