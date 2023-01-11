State Police at Ebensburg
On Jan. 6 at 3:51 a.m. on Gill Hollow Road in Reade Township, Cambria County, PSP was dispached to a one-vehicle rollover crash. Nathan D. Radcliffe, 23, of Blandburg was driving a 2015 Jeep Liberty at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle and struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over. Radcliffe fled the scene but was later identified and cited for numerous traffic citations at District Court 47-3-05.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 7 at 10:24 a.m. at UniMart, 1473 Port Matilda Hwy. in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP investigated an incident of retail theft. Charges are pending against an 18-year-old Philipsburg male at District Court 49-3-03.