Lawrence Township Police
On Dec. 28 police met with employees of Clearfield Curwensville Country Club in reference to a theft. It was discovered that a former employee, Clayton Shadeck, 34, of Clearfield, was allegedly entering the establishment while it was closed. Shadek would consume beverages, food and sleep within the structure. It was also discovered that on Dec. 24, $158 was stolen from the bar area. Shadeck was charged with burglary, trespassing, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
On Jan. 9, police were called to the area of Gulich Avenue for the report of a box truck that had crashed into the guide rail. It was discovered that a box truck from Ontario, Canada had collided with the guide rail, causing disabling damage. The driver of the truck, Masood Ali Khan, was found suspected of DUI of alcohol. The driver, who was from Ontario, Canada, was transported to Penn Highlans Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges were filed against Khan, who is currently lodged in Clearfield County Jail.
State Police at Clearfield
PSP responded to three gas drive-offs at Nittany Minit Mart in Morrisdale, Morris Township.
On Dec. 30 at 4:37 a.m. on Douglas Road east of King Lane in Pike Township, a 2010 Nissan Frontier driven by Scott R. Spencer, 52, of Olanta failed to negotiate a left hand curve, proceeded off the eastern berm and hit a ditch. Spencer fled the scene and was found about eight-tenths of a mile from the crash scene. Crash remains under investigation.
On Jan. 8 at 11:27 p.m. on Turner Road in Bradford Township, a physical altercation was reported involving a 47-year-old Woodland male and 46-year-old Woodland female. The male was charged with harassment/physical contact.
On Jan. 9 at 5:55 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 133 in Cooper Township, a 2003 Freightliner truck tractor was traveling westbound and while changing lanes, crashed into the passenger side of a 2017 Toyota Tundra. Both vehicles continued to travel westbound until pulling off the roadway. There were no injuries. The driver of the truck will be cited.
State Police at DuBois
On Jan. 8 around midnight, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a silver 2016 Subaru Outback on Bay Road near Matura Road in Sandy Township for multiple traffic violations. While engaging the female operator, troopers detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from within the vehicle among other visual indicators of suspected impairment. The 44-year-old Clearfield female was asked to exit the vehicle where troopers conducted a battery of field sobriety tests. The female was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to PSP DuBois barracks.