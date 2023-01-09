Sandy Township Police
Jan. 6
False alarm at JCPenney.
———
False alarm at Aldi’s.
———
A 17-year-old Treasure Lake boy was driving north on Rich Highway when his vehicle caught fire. He managed to pull the vehicle off in the median and fire crews arrived quickly and put out the fire. No injuries reported.
Jan. 7
Officers received a report of a male passed out in a Jeep at the Blinker Sheetz. The man and vehicle were gone upon officers arrival.
Jan. 8
False alarm at Dollar General on Shaffer Road.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 5 at 11:55 a.m. on the 1200-block of Myers Road in Graham Township, an arrest warrant was obtained for Nathan Folmar, 41, of Philipsburg, for a violation of a PFA order involving a 48-year-old Morrisdale female.
———
On Jan. 8 at 10:35 a.m. on Grove Street in Grampian Borough, Shad Bloom, 34, of Curwensville allegedly violated a PFA order by attempting to make contact with a 32-year-old female victim of Grampian. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On Jan. 7 at 8:03 p.m. on Grove Street in Grampian Borough, Shad Bloom, 34, of Curwensville got into an argument with a 32-year-old female of Grampian and made threats of violence against her and a 10-year-old female. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On Jan. 7 at 2:17 p.m. on Carbide Road in Pike Township, a 2013 GMC Sierra driven by Bryon A. Lord, 61, of Olanta was traveling northbound when he observed a deer on the roadway and swerved to avoid it, losing control of the vehicle and striking a tree. There were no injuries.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Jan. 1 at 12:23 a.m. on the 1700-block of Beaver Valley Road in White Township, Cambria County, PSP investigated a criminal mischief incident. A 25-year-old Flinton woman reported that Bradley Beers, 32, of Coalport allegedly drove his vehicle into a back porch on purpose, causing damage. Charges have been filed.