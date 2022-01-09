Curwensville Borough Police
Police conducted a felony warrant service at a McGee Avenue residence for Altoona City Police Department. The individual was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police responded to the report of a Hazmat incident in the industrial park. The fluid reportedly leaking was found to be contained.
———
Police responded to assist a motorist with a lockout. The driver was found to have a suspended drivers license and multiple warrants.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a call regarding an individual experiencing a mental health emergency. The individual was located, taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.
———
Police responded to a Filbert Street residence for the report of a burglary. A bottle of prescription medication and several food items were taken from the residence. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Curwensville Borough Police.
———
Police responded to a disturbance at a McNaul Street residence where a male was to be armed with a baseball bat. A male and female were found to be engaging in a verbal argument. Both parties were separated and advised to desist.
———
Police handled several calls regarding unemployment fraud.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Jan. 7 at 6:59 p.m. on SR 865/Skyline Drive north of Fire Tower Road in Reade Township, a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Rachel L. McGarvey, 25, of Coalport, was traveling north on Skyline Drive when it lost control due to slippery roadways. The vehicle slid sideways into the southbound lane where it was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Deborah J. Kritzenberger, 59, of Smoke Run. Both operators were wearing seat belts.
———
On Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. on the 300-block of Reade Street in Blandburg, Reade Township, Larry Shipe, 55, of Blandburg arrived at a 58-year-old male’s residence carrying his trash bags and cans. Shipe placed the trash at the stairs going to the other man’s residence, blocking access to the same. The other male returned the trash to Shipe’s property, only to have Shipe do the same again. An argument ensued and Shipe brandished a baseball bat and threatened to use it on the victim if he came onto his property again. Eventually both parties returned to their residences and the male victim called 911. Shipe was also intoxicated. Shipe is being cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 8 at 8:01 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 143 in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a 2014 Volvo 780 tractor trailer struck a deer. The truck proceeded to travel about three miles to the nearest rest area. While on scene, deer hair was observed in the bumper of the truck. There were no injuries.
———
On Dec. 11 at 11:05 p.m. on Port Matilda Highway/Hannah Furnace Road in Rush Township, Centre County, PSP investigated an incident of DUI involving a vehicle crash. This investigation was a one vehicle crash involving a 25-year-old Morrisdale male with no injuries. Charges are pending.
———
A crash occurred on Dec. 24 at 3:49 a.m. on SR 350/Tyrone Pike in Rush Township, Centre County. A 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Nathan J. Bowman, 24, of Temecula, Calif. was negotiating a right hand curve and lost control due to impending weather conditions. The vehicle traveled south across the northbound lane and struck a tree. From the point of impact, the vehicle rolled over onto its roof and came to a rest in that position. The driver was transported by Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment fo possible injury.
———
A two-vehicle crash occurred on Jan. 7 at 6:57 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 139 in Rush Township, Centre County. A 2012 Ford Econoline E150 driven by Sefin S. Elia, 53, of Burr Ridge, Ill., was traveling in the right lane and after negotiating a right hand curve, Bryan N. Laubach, 52, of New Columbia who was driving a 1999 International Coach Eagle realized Elia was traveling at a slow rate of speed without its hazards on, and swerved into the left lane to avoid it. Laubach ended up striking the Ford on the drivers side door. Both vehicles came to an uncontrolled final rest north of the roadway facing west. Laubach was not injured. Elia was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to an unknown location for treatment of suspected minor injury.