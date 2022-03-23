Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to an E. Locust Street residence for a report of a male not being permitted to leave by other residents of the home. Police arrived and resolved the incident.
Police responded to a medical facility building for an unruly patient. Police arrived and found that a male was yelling at staff because he did not have a ride home. Police warned the male of his actions.
Police responded to a Williams Street parking lot for a suspicious vehicle. Police made contact with the vehicle and found the passenger to possess a warrant. The passenger was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Police received a report of harassment between two individuals. Police advised both parties to cease contact.
Police conducted a vehicle stop on Gulich Avenue that resulted in the driver being found intoxicated and possessing warrants. The driver was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
State Police at Clearfield
On March 20 at 3:09 a.m. on Buck Run Road/Tyrone Pike in Beccaria Townhsip, PSP atttempted a traffic stop on a 1998 Mazda. A pursuit was initiated after the vehicle attempted to flee on a nearby ATV trail. The operator was placed in custody after the vehicle became disabled about one mile off of the roadway. The operator, Thomas Ball, 48, of Mahaffey, showed signs of impairment and was in possession of methamphetamine. Charges are pending.
PSP conducted a traffic stop on state Route 879 on March 2 at 9:40 a.m. in Lawrence Township for summary violations. During the traffic stop of the 2008 GMC Yukon, multiple items of drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. Investigation continues.
On Feb. 17 at 1:52 a.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Subaru Legacy Outback driven by a 45-year-old Philipsburg female. Upon further investigation, the accused was suspected to be DUI of alcohol and controlled substances. Charges pending toxicology report.
On March 21 at 10 p.m. on the 20400-block of Shawville Croft Highway in Goshen Township, a suspect utilized a wooden leg from a table and struck a 60-year-old male of Clearfield repeatedly. Charges of simple assault have been filed with District Court 46-3-03.
On March 21 at 12:05 p.m. on Clearfield Shawville Highway/Industrial Park Road in Lawrence Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2014 Honda Civic for summary traffic violations. The passenger, a 39-year-old Philadelphia male, was found to be in possession of marijuana and did not possess a valid medical marijuana card. Charges to be filed through District Court 46-3-02.
On March 21 at 1:22 p.m. on Fourth Street in Bigler Township, unknown person(s) attempted to steal a 51-year-old Madera man’s identity by opening an unemployment claimi. The victim related that he did not open a claim and did not know who did. Investigation ongoing.
On March 18 at 3:24 p.m. on Allport Cutoff in Graham Township, PSP responded to the location for a welfare check. After making contact with the person related to the welfare check, Troopers observed a large bruise on the 81-year-old female woman’s face. It was discovered that a domestic incident occurred the night before which consisted of Brock Buck, 57, of Morrisdale slapping the victim multiple times, leaving bruising on the victim’s face. Bruck was taken into custody when he returned home a short time later. Buck was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia. Charges were prepared and Buck was taken to Clearfield County Jail to be arraigned on all charges.
On March 12 at 1:38 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 110.8 in Pine Township, a 2020 Honda Civic driven by John L. Pellicciotti, 19, of Hazleton, was involved in a crash. He and two juvenile passengers, a 17-year-old female and 14-year-old male, both of Hazleton, were not injured.
On March 17 at 6:23 p.m. on Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, state police responded to the report of a fraudulent bank account opened in a 35-year-old West Decatur female’s name. Investigation continues.
On March 13 at 4:28 p.m. on Old Highway 322 east of Old Erie Pike in Decatur Township, a 2014 Nissan NV2500 was traveling west when the driver, Brock R. Long, 35, of Punxsutawney lost control on snow covered roadways. Long traveled off the roadway and traveled about 25 feet prior to impacting a tree. There were no injuries.
On March 11 at 4 p.m. on Frog Hollow Road in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a report of trespass. The victim was a 74-year-old Osceola Mills male. Investigation is ongoing.
On March 10 at 1:08 p.m. on Allport Cutoff in Morris Township, PSP responded to West Branch High School for a fight between two 15-year-old females. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at DuBois
On March 15 at 8:58 a.m. PSP was contacted about damaged property on Pine Swamp Road in Brady Township. Several trees with suspected bullet holes were found, as well as a damaged sap collector tray. The property is owned by a 67-year-old Luthersburg male. Investigation is pending interviews with suspected actors. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at 814-371-4652.
State Police at Ebensburg
On March 19 at 2:39 a.m. on the 1100-block of Skyline Drive in Reade Township, Cambria County, a single vehicle crash occurred at the intersection with Levingood Avenue in Blandburg. A 2009 Honda Accord driven by Jada Ferguson, 34, of Fallentimber, was traveling north on Skyline Drive when the left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the northbound lane. The vehicle continued north and struck a second utility pole, and then a stone wall where it came to a final rest. Ferguson was transported via ambulance to UPMC Altoona for treatment. She was determined to be DUI at the time of the crash.
On March 15 at 9:51 p.m. on St. Joseph Street in Allegheny Township, Cambria County, a Ford F150 was traveling north just south of Shapiro Road and a 2017 Honda Pilot driven by James E. Robison, 47, of Curwensville was traveling south when the driver’s side mirror of the Ford truck struck the mirror of the Honda. The Ford continued north and fled the scene. Robison contacted PSP. The truck is described as a dark-colored 2009-2014 Ford F150 with a damaged driver’s side mirror. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.
On Feb. 25 at 5:11 p.m. on Skyline Drive/Fire Tower Road in Reade Township, Cambria County, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit conducted and origin and cause investigation of a fire that occurred in a vehicle owned by a 22-year-old female and 25-year-old male, both of Coalport. It was determined that the fire was intentionally set. The investigation continues.