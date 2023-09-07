State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 31 at 6:44 p.m. on Deer Creek Road in Morris Township, PSP were dispatched to a domestic incident. Two males, age 30 and 49 of of Morrisdale, and a 49-year-old Morrisdale woman were cited with harassment through District Court.
———
On Sept. 2 at 3:33 p.m. on Pottersdale Road/Teeters Tipple Road in Karthaus Township, PSP investigated an ATV crash on private property. A passenger in the 2020 Can-Am, a 25-year-old female of Marietta Borough, sustained minor injury.
———
On Sept. 4 at 10:19 a.m. on Mine 10 Road in Gulich Township, PSP investigated a 46-year-old Beccaria female harassing a 47-year-old Irvona male.
———
PSP responded to a report of a PREA allegation at SCI Houtzdale on Aug. 15.
———
On Sept. 5 at 10:33 p.m. on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, PSP conducted a death investigation of a 39-year-old Coaport male. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sept. 6 at 8:33 a.m. on the 200 block of Penn Street in Grampian Borough, an unknown person used personal information belonging to the 28-year-old Grampian female to receive EBT benefits. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 27 at 5:36 p.m. on North Thomas Street/West Lamb Street in Bellefonte Borough, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze. Carly Johnson, 26, of Osceola Mills had a suspended drivers license and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.