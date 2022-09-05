Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Potter, Somerset and Tioga. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms will train northeast across the same locations through the rest of today, and last into the first part of the night. Some of these storms will move slowly and produce heavy downpours. Many areas will have multiple showers and thunderstorms late today into tonight, introducing the possibility of flash flooding. Locations which received heavy rain in excess of 2 inches on Sunday will be most at risk to have flooding occur. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&