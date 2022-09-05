State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 26 officers investigated a suspicious vehicle on Peale Road in Cooper Township. The occupant was discovered to be deceased. A 53-year-old man of Bordertown, N.J. was the victim. The investigation is active and no further information can be provided at this time, police said.
———
On Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. on Branch Street in Grassflat, Cooper Township, Tyler Joel Wetzel, 35, of Philipsburg was charged with trespass after a 36-year-old female property owner of Winburne provided a note instructing him to remove his tent and belongings. Wetzel failed to remove the tent and returned to the property, and also made use of a shed and re-locked shed doors after notice was given to remove items and not be on the property.
———
On Aug. 27 at 6:59 p.m. on Allport Cutoff/Columbia Road in Graham Township, during the course of a DUI checkpoint, Cole Kephart, 25, of DuBois was found to be operating a 2013 Ford Fusion while under the influence of alcohol.
———
On Aug. 8 at 6:36 p.m. on Sawmill Road/Park Road in Cooper Township, David Cole, 53, of Munson was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On Aug. 30 at 6:52 p.m. on Greenville Pike/Bilgers Rocks Road in Pike Township, a wallet was turned in to PSP Clearfield. The owner was located and the wallet was returned.
———
On July 30 at 11:39 p.m. on the 500-block of Decatur Street in Chester Hill Borough, a 68-year-old Philipsburg male had his mailbox damaged.
State Police at Rockview
Officers are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on State Street in Rush Township on Sept. 2.
Recommended Video
———
A sobriety checkpoint was conducted from Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 3 a.m. Results were 104 vehicles stopped, zero DUI arrests, one traffic citation and 49 warnings.
Lawrence Township Police
A Clearfield man is housed at the Clearfield County Jail following an incident of burglary, assault, criminal trespass and other crimes. George Irwin, 40, allegedly broke into an apartment and assaulted a victim on Friday afternoon. Officers were notified about a physical disturbance at the Edgewood Apartments by Clearfield County Control. When they arrived on scene and investigated, they believed Irwin to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported by officers to the hospital for chemical blood testing.
———
An vehicle crash occurred Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Clearfield Mall. Officers were called after a 2007 Mack Granite truck struck the left front bumper of a 2017 Hyundai as it was departing from a parking space. Neither driver was identified by police. No injuries were reported.
— — —
Officers investigated a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of state Route 879 and Supercenter Drive. A 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stopped for a red light and the rear of the vehicle was struck by a 2016 Ford Escape. Neither driver was identified by police. No injuries were reported.
— — —
Charges will be filed against a Clearfield man found driving under the influence Friday evening. Officers were responding to another incident when they observed Robert Whittington, 44, traveling at a high rate of speed on Turnpike Avenue Extension in an area where several children were riding bicycles. One of the officers, who was outside of his vehicle, attempted to slow Whittington’s vehicle down by waiving his hands, but Whittington held up what appeared to be a beer can as he drove by. Whittington was stopped and determined to be under the influence of drugs, was drinking and found with an open container in his vehicle. He was also in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Charges will be filed once testing results have been received.
— — —
Officers are investigating a report of an assault that occurred Sunday on Weaver Street Extension.
— — —
A Clearfield woman will be charged pending laboratory test results following an incident Sunday afternoon on the Clearfield Shawville Highway. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of SR 879 and Cresswood Drive. After making contact with the operator of the vehicle Amber Blake, 33, she was found to be in possession of a controlled substance that was not in its original container. Blake was suspected to be under the influence of the controlled substance and was transported for testing.