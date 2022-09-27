State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 26 at 5:30 a.m. PSP were called to an apartment on East Spruce Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. A 58-year-old male of Philipsburg was found deceased by a self-inflicted injury.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 10:32 pm
