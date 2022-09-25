State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 19 at 9:07 a.m. on the 1500-block of Cooper Avenue in Cooper Township, a 65-year-old Grassflat woman paid $630 for a black alb on mainlabradorretreivers.com. This was determined to be a fake website. The investigation is ongoing.
On Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. on Walnut Street in Decatur Township, PSP investigated a theft of a Prodigy Scooter valued at $179 that was stolen from the location. The scooter was located and returned to the 51-year-old male owner of West Decatur, who did not wish to press charges.
On Sept. 8 at 3:25 p.m. on the 1500 block of Miriam Street in Woodward Township, Daniel Phillips, 44, of Houtzdale called PSP to report that he was in an active argument with his live-in girlfriend, Crystal Herman, 43, of Houtzdale. While in their residence, Herman stated that Phillips had drugs and paraphernalia in a safe in the residence. She opened the safe for Troopers and inside the safe was methamphetamine and related paraphernalia. When Phillips found out that the items were located, Herman had a large device for smoking methamphetamine at the residence. Phillips walked to the area where the device was located and a large glass smoking device with a CPAP machine hose was located. The item had methamphetamine residue located on the device. Both Phillips and Herman were arrested for drug related charges.
On Sept. 21 at 1:01 p.m. on Old Turnpike Road west of Moose Lane in Morris Township, a 2008 Honda Fit driven by Benjamin R. Selvage, 22, of Clearfield was traveling south and negotiating a right hand curve. Selvage was traveling too fast and slid off the left side of the roadway where it struck a utility pole. He then fled the scene without notifying police. He and his passenger, a 17-year-old DuBois male, were located shortly after the crash. Selvage was not wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. The passenger was not injured. Selvage was cited for failing to immediately notify police after a crash.
On Sept. 2 at 7:19 p.m. on Tree Farm Road/Windy Hill Road in Pike Township, a verbal altercation occurred after a road rage incident. A 45-year-old Curwensville man was cited with disorderly conduct and multiple traffic violations through District Court 46-3-02. Also involved was a 17-year-old Curwensville male.