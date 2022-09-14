On Sept. 8 at 7:55 a.m. on River Road west of Patton Street, police responded to a crash where a 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by Matthew L. Undercofler, 40, of Clearfield lost a rear wheel due to lug nuts failing and struck a Dodge Caliber driven by Sally B. Sanders, 58, of Clearfield who was in the opposing lane. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sept. 13 at 10:42 p.m. on Wild Wood Lane in Graham Township, PSP received a report of harassment that occurred at the address between Candy Duprez, 43, of Muncy, and a 27-year-old Morrisdale victim. The investigation is currently ongoing.
On Sept. 2 at 8:15 p.m. on the 500-block of Philips Street in Philipsburg Borough at 8:15 p.m. a 14-year-old juvenile female of Clearfield was kicked in the head by a 13-year-old juvenile female of Munson. Charges are pending.
On Sept. 13 at 3:27 a.m. at 2727 Main Street in Bigler Township, PSP responded to the Dollar General for the report of a burglary alarm. Upon arrival on scene the front entry door was brokena nd a 40-year-old Madera man was located inside. The male was taken into custody and charges were filed in District Court 46-3-04.
On Aug. 24 at 8:30 a.m. on PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Sept. 11 at 6:51 p.m. on Foxridge Lane in White Township, Cambria County, unknown person(s) were able to authorize bank transactions from a 71-year-old male victim of Flinton. The victim was able to catch numerous transactions before they were processed.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sept. 12 at 2:30 p.m. on Colonel Drake Highway in Bell Township, the defendant was parked in the parking lot and was asked to leave and refused. He left the scene and was later contacted at his residence. He was cited for driving while suspended. The 35-year-old male victim of Mahaffey did not want the defendant charged for trespassing.
On Sept. 12 PSP received a report of an individual who attempted to purchase a firearm from Mahaffey Hardware & Supply in Bell Township. The individual was denied purchase adn was deemed a person prohibited from acquiring a firearm. The investigation is ongoing.
On Sept. 13 at 7:26 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 139.1 in Rush Township, a 2023 Freightliner AA Large Truck driven by Carlos R. Varela Ramos, 51, of Lakeland, Fla. was traveling in the left lane and the operator fell asleep causing the tractor trailer to travel onto the left should and srike the guide rail. There were no injuries.