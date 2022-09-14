Lawrence Township Police

On Sept. 8 at 7:55 a.m. on River Road west of Patton Street, police responded to a crash where a 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by Matthew L. Undercofler, 40, of Clearfield lost a rear wheel due to lug nuts failing and struck a Dodge Caliber driven by Sally B. Sanders, 58, of Clearfield who was in the opposing lane. No injuries were reported.

