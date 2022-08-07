On July 26 at 7:41 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at the 104.5 mile marker, a 2016 International Coach DT466 driven by Peter D. Brock, 34, of Chicago, Ill. was traveling east in the right lane with its 4-way flashers on when a 2016 Kenway Camper T680 driven by Hermandeep Singh, 29, of Fresno, Calif. failed to slow and struck the International in the rear. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Brock and his passenger, Christopher M. Brock, 30, of Chicago, Ill. were transported by AMServ Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. Singh and his passenger, Sukhdev Singh, 35, of Fresno, Calif. were not injured. Assisting PSP on scene were Sandy Township Vol. Fire Co., DuSan Ambulance and PennDOT.
On July 31 at 8:30 a.m. on the 700-block of Sprague Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, PSP received a complaint about a son killing the family’s pet rabbit, allegedly breaking its neck. Charges to be filed in District Court 54-3-02.
On Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. on Huey Lane in Union Township, a person left a six-month-old Rockton baby alone in an apartment for an undetermined amount of time.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 2 at 8:09 on the 5500-block of S. Main Street in Westover Borough, south of McKee Street, PSP responded to a hit and run motor vehicle crash. An unknown Ford Mustang drove off state Route 36 and through the front yard at this location causing minor damage to the lawn and a post in the front yard. The suspected vehicle is a late model Ford Mustang, gray, with a black stripe. Anyone with information should contact PSP Punxsutawney and reference PA2022-987550.
On Aug. 6 at 12:47 a.m on U.S. Route 219/West Main Street at the intersection of state Route 36 in Mahaffey Borough a 2021 Freightliner was traveling north when the driver overcompensated when negotiating the right turn and struck a posted stop sign, resulting in minor damage. There were no injuries.
On Aug. 5 at 1:27 p.m. on Williams Road/state Route 36 in Bell Township, Jefferson County, a traffic stop was conducted for a summary traffic violation. During the stop, the 34-year-old male operator of Mahaffey appeared to be DUI of a controlled substance and found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending.
On July 9 at 8:32 p.m. on Drane Highway/Fairview Road in Decatur Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a Moped for title 75 violations. The operator was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.