State Police at DuBois

On July 26 at 7:41 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at the 104.5 mile marker, a 2016 International Coach DT466 driven by Peter D. Brock, 34, of Chicago, Ill. was traveling east in the right lane with its 4-way flashers on when a 2016 Kenway Camper T680 driven by Hermandeep Singh, 29, of Fresno, Calif. failed to slow and struck the International in the rear. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Brock and his passenger, Christopher M. Brock, 30, of Chicago, Ill. were transported by AMServ Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. Singh and his passenger, Sukhdev Singh, 35, of Fresno, Calif. were not injured. Assisting PSP on scene were Sandy Township Vol. Fire Co., DuSan Ambulance and PennDOT.

