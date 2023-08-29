State Police at Punxsutawney
PSP received a report of a scam where unknown person(s) were pretending to be Amazon customer service representatives. The 70-year-old male victim of Clover Run Road in Bell Township was told his savings was risk and was told to withdraw his savings and put it into an Athena Bitcoin ATM. The investigation continues.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 26 at 10:16 a.m. on Hoovertown Road in Penfield, Huston Township, a black purse containing ID and other important documents were found and brought to the PSP barracks in DuBois. Anyone who has information regarding this black purse should contact PSP at 814-371-4652.