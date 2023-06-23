Clearfield Regional Police
Thursday, at Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bigler Avenue and Woodland Road involving Nichole Norris, 39, of Clearfield who was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan and Rodney Wisor, 63, of Mineral Springs. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
———
On June 13, at approximately 9 a.m. an ATA bus was traveling on Park Avenue heading out of town when a black sedan traveling on S. 4th Street did not stop at the intersection with Park Avenue and the sedan was struck on the rear bumper and left the scene without providing information. The owner of the sedan later made contact with the police department and provided all the necessary information.
State Police at Clearfield
On June 22 at 9:34 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/N. Front Street in Decatur Township near Six Mile Road, a 2016 Freightliner Cascade was traveling eastbound and traffic was at a stop ahead. The operator was unable to come to a complete stop and struck a 2009 Honda Odyssey in the rear end, causing the Honda to move forward and impact a 2017 Jeep Patriot. There were no injuries and all vehicles were driveable.