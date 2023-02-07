Lawrence Township Police
On Feb. 4 at 4:49 p.m. at Rosie’s Discount Store, 1800 Daisy St. Ext., police were dispatched for the report of a disorderly employee who was yelling at, threatening and swerving a vehicle at another employee in the parking lot. Upon arrival, contact was made with the 51-year-old female victim of Clearfield, who advised that another employee identified as Donald Ruch, 68, of Clearfield, had yelled at her inside the store. Upon Ruch leaving, the victim went outside to smoke a cigarette when Ruch drove toward her with his vehicle, then exited the vehicle, began to yell at the victim and threatened to have his wife, who was located at a nearby store, hurt her. Ruch then traveled to the nearby store. It was confirmed that Ruch has a DUI-related suspended license, and switched vehicles with the one his wife operated to work prior to leaving the scene. Ruch has been charged with two counts of driving while suspended/DUI related, a misdemeanor of the third degree; one count of summary harassment and one count of summary disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is being scheduled.
State Police at Ebensburg
PSP is investigating allegations into the confidential report of suspected child abuse alleged to have occurred around Jan. 28 at 10 p.m. on Brookside Lane in White Township, Cambria County. Limited information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing. The victim is a 14-year-old Flinton female.
———
PSP investigated a fraudulent unemployment claim that occurred on the 100-block of Reade Street in Reade Township using a 48-year-old Blandburg female’s information.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 3 at 1:19 p.m. a male contact PSP to relinquish a pink and silver SCCY CPX-2 pistol that he found on Enterprise Drive in Rush Township. The owner can contact PSP at 814-355-7545 to claim the recovered firearm.
———
On Jan. 26 at 9:47 a.m. on Logan Street in Rush Township PSP conducted a drug investigation. Charges are filed against a 46-year-old Philipsburg male through District Court 49-3-03.
———
A criminal mischief incident was reported on Jan. 16 involving a car window being broken on the 300-block of S. Second Street on a 2019 Jeep belonging to a 53-year-old Philipsburg female. Video evidence shows no crime was committed based on the information the victim provided.
———
On Feb. 6 at 7:30 a.m. on West Olive Street in Show Shoe Borough, PSP responded to a report of terroristic threats. A 19-year-old Snow Shoe male was charged with terroristic threats and harassment at District Court 49-3-03. The victim was a 51-year-old Snow Shoe male.