State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 12 at 7:12 a.m. PSP received a report of theft on Market Street in Mahaffey Borough. It was discovered that an unknown person plugged an extension cord to the 28-year-old Mahaffey male victim’s residence without permission for electricity. The investigation is ongoing.
Between July 4 and Oct. 10 on Bethlehem Hill Road in Mahaffey Borough, someone stole a propane grill and a two-wheeled green hand truck from a residence owned by a 76-year-old Mahaffey female. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
Between Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 on Hampton Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 15-year-old male was the victim of reckless endangerment.
On Oct. 11 at 6:38 a.m. on U.S. 322/Flat Rock Road in Worth Township, Centre County, a 2020 Nissan Sentra driven by Alexis D. Bumbarger, 23, of Morrisdale was traveling eastbound and struck multiple deer in the travel lane. After striking the deer, Bumbarger struck the guiderail and came to rest. There were no injuries.
PSP Rockview is investigation a firearm sale or transfer violation that occurred on April 3 at 1:43 p.m. on Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Centre County.
On Oct. 11 at 3:50 p.m. on Elm Street/Tyrone Pike in Philipsburg Borough, Jennifer Smith, 27, of Philipsburg allegedly stopped in traffic on state Route 350 to spit on the windshield of the witness. She was charged with disorderly conduct.
PSP are investigating a Megan’s Law violation that occurred on Aug. 4 at 12:01 a.m. on E. Sycamore Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County.