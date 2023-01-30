Lawrence Township Police
On Jan. 27, police were dispatched to an incident in Hyde reporting a juvenile had engaged in a physical altercation with his parents, subsequently fleeing the residence. Police located the juvenile and returned the same to the care and custody of the parents.
On Jan. 27, police were called to the 1500 block of Robinson Avenue in Hyde for the report of a break-in that occurred. The homeowner provided surveillance footage of two males, later identified as Justin S. Obleman, 44, and Robert R. Supenia, 44, no address provided for either suspect. It was found that the two entered the residence after manipulating a locked front door, took a jacket anda pack of donuts inside the residence and proceeded to run out the back door. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the burglary. Charges are pending against both individuals.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 30 at 9:43 a.m. on the 1700 block of Blackburn Road in Bigler Township, PSP received a report that a 37-year-old Madera male had a fraudulent unemployment scam filed in his name between November 2021 and June 2022.
On Jan. 29 at 3:38 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 116 in Lawrence Township, a 2019 Chevrolet Trax driven by Christopher Myers, 69, of Philadelphia was attempting to merge into the left lane, lost control, and struck a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Michael A. Thornburg, 26, of Lake Milton, Ohio. The Chevrolet traveled off the roadway and overturned multiple times. Moderate injuries occurred to Myers and a rear passenger in the Nissan. Both were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS. PSP assisted by Lawrence Township VFC.
On Jan. 18 at 1:39 p.m. on the 900 block of Dakota Ridge Road, PSP was called for an individual trespassing on private property in Beccaria Township. Once on scene, it was observed that a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the property. Investigation continues. The victim was a 61-year-old Coalport male.
On Dec. 20 at 1:10 p.m. PSP investigated a hit and run crash that occurred on the 3700 block of Morrisdale Allport Highway. The hit and run vehicle was located and Nathan Patrick, 31, of Philipsburg was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending.
On Jan. 24 at 8:20 a.m. on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, a vehicle and a 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Abigail E. Perks, 18, of Philipsburg were traveling south when the first vehicle attempted to make a right turn from the middle travel lane onto Kylertown Drifting Highway. The Pontiac was attempting to make a right turn from the right turning lane onto Kylertown Drifting Highway when the first vehicle’s trailing unit side side swiped the Pontiac’s driver side and fled the scene. No injuries.
On Jan. 28 at 5:39 p.m. on the 300 block of Lingle Street in Osceola Mills Borough, during the course of a verbal argument, Michael Long, 50, of Osceola Mills was accused of pushing a juvenile family member up against a wall. A harassment citation has been filed.
On Jan. 26 at 10:39 a.m. on Blackburn Road in Bigler Township, PSP received a call from Clearfield County 911 that a 38-hear-old male was discovered deceased by a family member. It was determined that the male died of natural causes.
On Dec. 20 at 1:10 p.m. on state Route 53/Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a 2007 Toyota Yaris driven by Nathan D. Patrick, 31, of Philipsburg struck a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Scott E. Slippey, 54, of Morrisdale and then continued north without stopping. The Toyota was then located at the intersection of with School House Road and Patrick was determined to be under the influence of prescription medication.