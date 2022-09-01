A Luthersburg man accused of possession of child pornography withdrew his guilty plea Tuesday.
Justin Dwight Tipton, 26, had agreed to plead guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography — felony of the third degree — and would serve a minimum of five months in jail.
However on Tuesday, Tipton withdrew the plea agreement.
Tipton is free on $100,000 monetary bail, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
Tipton is represented by attorney Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Facebook Law Enforcement Records Department notified the state police that someone in Luthersburg had downloaded child pornography from the internet.
The images were downloaded on May 13, 2019. Tipton did not use his name in the Facebook profile, but state police traced the IP (Internet Protocol) addresses to Tipton’s home.
State police also recovered alleged text conversations between a person using the same IP address as Tipton and a person with the Facebook profile name “Amanda” about sexually abusing children.
A search warrant was obtained on Tipton’s electronic devices, and police seized two smart phones and two Amazon Kindle tablets, which were turned over to the state police Computer Crime Lab. The lab found a total of seven images and nine movies of child pornography on the seized devices, which were downloaded on May 13, 2019.