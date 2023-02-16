President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman rejected the plea agreement of a woman accused of assaulting a neighbor with a cattle prod and resisting arrest at a recent session of Plea and Sentencing Court.
Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, of Clearfield agreed to a time served plea to to use of incapacitation device — misdemeanor of the first degree, resisting arrest and two counts of simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree, and disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree and would serve a minimum of 82 days in the Clearfield County Jail.
She was also originally charged with four counts aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals — felony of the second degree, and endangering the welfare of children — misdemeanor of the first degree.
Ammerman rejected the plea agreement and placed the case back on the trial list.
Yatsko is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Yatsko is represented by attorney Steven P. Trialonas of State College. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Nov. 27, Lawrence Township police were dispatched to a residence along Good Street for an altercation involving four people.
Upon arrival police spoke to the victim. The victim said he had a small party that had just ended and took his dog outside before going to sleep when he encountered his neighbor, Yatsko. Yatsko was upset about not being invited to the annual party and she began screaming at him on the street. While they were arguing, Yatsko took out a cattle prod and electrocuted him in the chest area.
The victim said he then shoved Yatsko to the ground. Yatsko’s husband, Christopher Yatsko, ran over and grabbed him, eventually ripping his shirt. He said he threw Christopher Yatsko to the ground and Bobbi Sue Yatsko electrocuted him two more times with the cattle prod on his right side and on his ribs.
The defendant said he took cattle prod from her and she came after him. He struck her in the face with the cattle prod.
He said Bobbi Sue Yatsko fell to the ground and began to scream louder. Christopher Yatsko then tried to attack him, but the defendant said he struck him with the cattle prod as well but wasn’t sure where he hit him.
The victim gave police the cattle prod. The cattle prod had the tab “Li-ion pig prod.”
The victim said two of the electrocutions left no mark but the one on his chest left a large red mark.
Police took pictures of the victim’s injury.
The victim’s wife showed police security camera footage but it was too dark to see anything except the victim walking away with a ripped shirt and the cattle prod at roughly 1:18 a.m.
Police went to the Yatsko’s residence and attempted to make contact with them to no avail. Police said they could hear five dogs barking inside and Christopher Yatsko yelling at them, but no one answered the door.
Police later spoke to Christopher Yatsko and he eventually confirmed the defendant’s story, but said when he went outside he didn’t know how the incident started and was only defending Bobbi Sue Yatsko.
He said they have the cattle prod to “zap” their dogs when they get out of control. Police informed him that they are not allowed to do that.
In another case that was combined with the plea deal, on Jan. 5 at 10:54 p.m., Lawrence Township Police Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash with injuries on the state Route 879 bypass near the Clearfield Square mall.
Clearfield Borough Police also responded to the scene to assist.
The incident involved a Saturn Outlook driven by Yatsko and a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Owen Harper.
Harper said he was driving west on state Route 879 when a vehicle in the oncoming lane swerved into his lane. He said he tried to avoid the vehicle, but they collided anyway.
Inside the Saturn, police found an alcoholic beverage can.
Yatsko appeared to be intoxicated but when they attempted to handcuff her, Yatsko became irate and pulled her hands away. She was told that if she continued to resist, she would be charged with resisting arrest.
She continued to resist and urinated on one officer’s leg while he was cuffing her. She then leaned over and spat in one of the officer’s face.
When placing her inside of the patrol vehicle, Yatsko kicked the first officer in the chest and in the face, leaving a red mark.
She was taken to the township police station, but she refused to exit the vehicle. Police had to pull her out of the vehicle and placed her in a holding cell.
She refused to sit down, spat in the second officer’s face again and began kicking the officers. Police put shackles on her legs and backed away from her.
Yatsko stood up and spat in the second officer’s face a third time. She began mocking the officers because she had urinated on them.
Police read to her her rights for blood testing. Yatsko screamed and cursed the entire time and refused to be blood tested.
She was taken to the Clearfield County Jail.