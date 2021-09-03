Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at Plea and Sentencing Court for the month of August on Monday. First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza and Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Peter A. Yazwinski, 43, of Houtzdale, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, $1,500 fine plus costs, six months to two years in the Clearfield County Jail; possession of controlled substances, $100 fine plus costs; driving with suspended license, $210 fine plus costs. He is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department. He is prohibited from entering any bars, required to complete DUI school, drug and alcohol counseling and any counseling recommended by the probation department, and subject to license suspension according to state Department of Transportation standards. He was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
- Shawn Patrick Klingler, 28, of Morrisdale, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling and any counseling as recommended by the probation department; possession of a controlled substance, $150 fine plus costs, six months probation consecutive to the previous offense; driving with suspended license, $210 fine plus costs; unsafe equipment, $35 fine plus costs. Klingler was supposed to be sentenced in March but he failed to appear at sentencing court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested on Aug. 5 and has been incarcerated for 25 days, according to his attorney Tammy Fees of Winburne. She said he didn’t show up for court in March because he was afraid. Cherry lifted the bench warrant.
- Dimitrius Christopher Miles, 54, (address not listed) guilty plea, simple assault, misdemeanor of the third degree, $250 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim, complete anger management counseling. Cherry said Miles has been disruptive in jail and was in a fight over the weekend. “This stops today,” Cherry said. If it continues, Cherry said he would send him to state prison.
- Jonathon Mark Rucinski, 36, of Falls Creek, guilty plea, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor of the second degree, $250 fine plus costs, 97 days (time served) to one year in CCJ plus six months consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim. Attorney: Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.
- Darren Robert Summers, 41, of Clearfield, guilty plea, criminal conspiracy-criminal trespass, felony of the second degree, $250 fine plus costs, 60 days (time served) to one year in CCJ, plus two years consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete drug and alcohol assessment and drug and alcohol counseling, no contact with the victim; possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation; public drunkenness, $50 fine plus costs; receiving stolen property, misdemeanor of the third degree, $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, no contact with the victim; theft from a motor vehicle, $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation.
- Larry W. Odell Jr., 46, of Penfield, guilty plea, retail theft, felony of the third degree, $250 fine plus costs, three months to one year in CCJ consecutive to all other prior sentences, plus three years concurrent probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, prohibited from entering Walmart in Sandy Township.
- Jason Edward Shaffer, 46, of DuBois, guilty plea, harassment, $250 fine plus costs. Attorney: Gregory Adams of Canonsburg.
- Brandon Charles Perine, 28, of DuBois, DUI, did not appear. Schwab, his attorney, said Perine was in a serious car accident and just got out of the hospital and asked for a continuance. However, Nedza said the crash was the result of Perine driving under the influence, which is a violation of his bail and asked that a bench warrant be issued for his arrest. Cherry issued the bench warrant.
- Steven Christo Perschka, 35, of Grassflat, possession of marijuana-small amount/personal use, did not appear, bench warrant issued for his arrest.
- Danielle Nichol Taylor, 37, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, six months probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete DUI school, $420 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department, community service to pay restitution as soon as possible, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; improper lighting, $35 fine plus costs.
- Seth James Badeau, 24, of St. Marys, guilty plea, false identification to law enforcement, misdemeanor of the third degree, $100 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars; driving with suspended license-DUI related, $2,500 fine plus costs; careless driving, $35 fine plus costs, required financial responsibility, $310 fine plus costs; failure to carry license, $35 fine plus costs.
- Matthew Joseph Cole, 35, of Lock Haven, convicted at bench trial, DUI-combination of alcohol and controlled substances, three to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; roadways laned for traffic, $35 fine plus costs; careless driving, $35 fine plus costs; accidents to unattended vehicle or property, $310 fine plus costs; failure to wear safety belt, $20 fine plus costs. Cole said he is currently serving a 15 month to four year state prison sentence for a conviction in Clinton County and asked Cherry if this latest sentence could be made concurrent so he wouldn’t have to go to the CCJ after leaving state prison. Nedza asked that the sentence be made consecutive to the previous sentence. Cherry made the sentence consecutive.
- Corey T. Swatsworth, 44, of Huntingdon, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, fourth offense, felony of the third degree, $2,500 fine plus costs, one to four years in state prison, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete drug and alcohol counseling, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; driving with suspended license $1,000 fine plus costs; DUI-controlled substances, third offense, felony of the third degree, $2,500 fine plus costs, one to four years in state prison consecutive to the previous offense, $403 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department, community service to pay restitution as soon as possible; driving with suspended license, $2,500 fine plus costs; possession of a controlled substance, $1 fine plus costs; theft by unlawful taking, felony of the third degree, two counts, $1 fine plus costs, 22 months to four years in state prison concurrent to the previous sentences, no contact with the victim, pay $1,050 restitution to the victim. Attorney: Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office.
- Jeffrey D. Shimmel, 62, of Clearfield, guilty plea, disorderly conduct, $300 fine plus costs, 15 days to one year minus one day plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars; public drunkenness, $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Paul Colavecchi of Clearfield.
Kristie Lynn Chau, 35, of Philipsburg, guilty plea, cruelty to animals, summary offense, $250 fine plus costs; disorderly conduct, summary offense, $100 fine plus costs. Attorney: Fees.