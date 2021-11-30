Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at Plea and Sentencing Court last week. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Garrett Scott Emigh, 29, of Morrisdale, charged in five separate cases of retail theft and in one case with possession of a small amount of marijuana. Cherry required a minimum of 18 months in jail if Emigh pleads guilty. Emigh’s attorney Chris Pentz asked to withdraw the guilty plea to give him more time to discuss the matter with Emigh. Cherry approved the withdrawal, and the case was placed back on the trial list.
- Apryl N. Knode, 31, of Ridgeway, guilty plea, retail theft $250 fine plus costs, four months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years concurrent probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, prohibited from entering Walmart in Sandy Township, $370.61 restitution to Walmart. Retail theft, $100 fine plus costs, one year probation consecutive to the previous sentence, prohibited from entering Martin’s in DuBois. Retail theft, $100 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation, $7.24 restitution to Walmart. Retail theft $100 fine plus costs one year concurrent probation $103.08 restitution to Walmart. Possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Possession of controlled substance $50 fine plus costs. Attorney: Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.
- Cayla Mackenzie Peffer, 21, of Philipsburg, guilty plea, possession of a controlled substance $200 fine plus costs, 124 days (time served) in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, counseling. Possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation. possession of small amount of marijuana $100 fine plus costs. Attorney: Schwab.
- James Herbert Robbins Jr., 35, of DuBois, guilty plea, strangulation $300 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in CCJ plus one year concurrent probation, no contact with the victim, complete anger management. Cherry noted that this is a crime of domestic violence and Robbins is prohibited from owning firearms and must turn over all firearms and firearm licenses within 24 hours. Simple assault $300 fine plus costs, one year probation consecutive to the previous offense. Prohibited offensive weapons $200 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation. DUI 0.1999 blood alcohol content $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ concurrent to the previous sentence, complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to state Department of Transportation standards. Attorney: Pat Lavelle of DuBois.
- Jacqlyn M. Valimont-Ashburn, 29, of Karthaus, guilty plea, fleeing and eluding police — felony of the third degree, $510 fine plus costs, three years probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, counseling. Firearms not to be carried without a license $150 fine plus costs, two years concurrent probation. Attorney: Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
- Brian William Coakley, 35, of Sykesville, fleeing and eluding police — felony of the third degree. The plea is for Coakley to serve minimum of four months in prison but attorney C.J Zwick of DuBois asked if he could have his incarceration delayed until after the Thanksgiving holiday due to work purposes. Cherry continued his sentencing for one month.
- Nathan Patrick Primm, 30, of DuBois, guilty plea, DUI, 0.235 percent blood alcohol content, $1,000 fine plus costs, three days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete DUI school, counseling, complete drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; careless driving, $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Chris Mohney of DuBois.
- Stephen Douglas Sette, 27, of DuBois, guilty plea, DUI-incapable of safe driving, $300 fine plus costs, three days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, counseling, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards. Roadways land for traffic $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Gregory Sobol of Brockville.
- Kenneth Joel Flanders, 36, of Hollidaysburg, guilty plea, operating on streets and highways, $250 fine plus costs. Attorney: Chris Pentz of Clearfield.
- Eric John Laing, 28, of Beccaria, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, third offense — felony of the third degree $2,500 fine plus costs, one to two years in CCJ plus three years consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, drug and alcohol assessment. Driving on roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs. His attorney Paul Colavecchi said Laing’s last DUI was in 2012 and asked Cherry to sentence Laing to CCJ rather than state prison because he has a job and wants to get work release.
- Gail M. Ross, 60, of Clearfield, guilty plea, disorderly conduct $300 fine, 30 days to pay in full. Attorney: Tami Fees of Winburne filled in for attorney Robert Freeman.
- Tracy Alexander, 65, of DuBois, guilty plea, disorderly conduct, two counts, $250 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete mental health assessment plus counseling as recommended by the probation department, no contact with victim unless approved by CYS. Disorderly conduct $100 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Schwab.
- Jeffrey James Frank, 52, of DuBois, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $250 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney: Schwab.
- Dustin Nathaniel Fry, 32, of Morrisdale, guilty plea, receiving stolen property $300 fine plus costs, three years probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, $2,350 restitution to the victim, community service to pay victim as soon as possible. Attorney: Schwab
- April Jeanette Lockett, 36, of Madera, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substances, $1,000 fine plus costs, three days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, counseling as recommended, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards. Driving with suspended license $210 fine plus costs. No rear lights $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Schwab.
- Sheldon Charles Moore, 25, of Drifting, guilty plea, simple assault $200 fine plus costs, two years probation, no contact with the victim, counseling, crime of domestic violence and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. Attorney: Schwab.
- Mark Michael Quick, 22, of Philipsburg, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, counseling, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards. Attorney: Schwab.
- Jordan David Spangaard, 28, of Brockway, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards. DUI-controlled substance/second offense, $1,500 plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus two years concurrent probation consecutive to the previous sentence (93 days to 18 months in CCJ plus two years concurrent probation). Possession of controlled substance $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Schwab.
- Kimberly Ann Adams, 51, of DuBois, guilty plea, possession of controlled substance $250 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, counseling. Possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, six months consecutive probation.
- Joshua Thomas Baker, 32, of Irvona, guilty plea, simple assault $200 fine plus costs, four days (time served) to one year in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim. Simple assault $100 fine plus costs, two years concurrent probation. Harassment $50 fine plus costs.
- Lawrence P. Baranchak, 56, of Philipsburg, guilty plea, DUI 0.12 percent blood alcohol content, $500 fine plus costs, two days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards. Roadways laned to traffic $35 fine plus costs.
- Adhym Layne Fritch, 33, of Clearfield, guilty plea, retail theft $250 fine plus costs, 18 months probation, prohibited from entering Walmart in Lawrence Township, $442 restitution to Walmart, community service to pay restitution as soon as possible, complete retail theft program.
- Clifford Troutman, 41, of Reynoldsvillse, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, DUI/second offense. Plea is for a minimum of 180 days but his attorney, Schwab, said Troutman has health problems and was in the Intensive Care Unit for two weeks and isn’t healthy enough to go to jail. Cherry continued his sentencing until next month.
- Casey Lee Frizzell, 28, of Sandy Ridge, DUI, did not appear, bench warrant issued, bail forfeited ($2,500 unsecured).
- Dalton John Sacolic, 26, of Coalport, guilty plea, criminal mischief $200 fine plus costs, 30 days to pay in full.
- Marcie Lynn Sayers, 41, of DuBois, guilty plea, retail theft $250 fine plus costs, four days (time served) to one year in CCJ plus 18 months concurrent probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, prohibited from entering Giant Eagle in DuBois, pay $48.96 restitution to Giant Eagle, complete retail theft counseling program.
- Bethaney Lynn Warren, 44, of Olanta, guilty plea, criminal trespass, felony of the third degree, $300 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in CCJ plus three years concurrent probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim. DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs 72 hours to six months in CCJ concurrent to the previous sentence, drug and alcohol assessment, DUI school, license suspension according to PennDOT standards. Illegal parking $60 fine plus costs.