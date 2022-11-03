A Pittsburgh man who attempted to meet a 15-year-old girl in Clearfield for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Centralized Court before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.
Richard Allen Fix IV, 38, is charged with corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility — felonies of the third degree, hire/employ/use minor to assist — misdemeanor of the first degree, and driving with a suspended license — summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 23, Clearfield Borough police were contacted by members of the organization 814 Pred Hunters.
Members of the organization told police they set up a decoy identity on social media sites pretending to be a 15-year-old female.
They said Fix contacted the decoy via the internet and sent sexually explicit messages to the decoy even though they told him she was a 15-year-old girl early in the conversation.
Fix also sent the decoy sexually explicit photographs of himself.
The conversation concluded with Fix agreeing to meet the girl at Sheetz along Nichols Street in Clearfield.
The organization provided police with a printout of the conversations.
Fix was arrested and brought to the police station to be interviewed. During the interview, Fix admitted it was him who sent the messages and pictures and he drove to Clearfield from Pittsburgh to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.
He also admitted he knew his driver’s license was suspended.
Fix remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Fix was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.