Heather Nicole Read, 41, of Philipsburg who is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a male, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Read is charged with burglary — felony of the first degree; simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree; and two summary counts of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 31, at 8:40 p.m. Clearfield-based state police responded to a residence along Valley Road in West Decatur and spoke to the victim.
The victim said Read arrived at his residence but he wouldn’t answer the door.
He said he and Read were in a relationship but they have been estranged since September of 2020.
He said Read allegedly kicked the door in, breaking the door jam. She then entered the residence and started screaming that he was going to kill a woman who was in the home.
The victim said he stood in the hallway so Read couldn’t get to the female victim.
He said Read then began to punch and strike him in the face, repeatedly giving him a bloody lip, and redness and swelling on his face.
He said Read left in her vehicle prior to police arrival. The male victim said he never struck Read.
Mihalko then spoke to the female victim and she gave a similar account and she also said she never saw the male victim strike Read.
Read was arrested on Nov. 1 and bail was set at $10,000 monetary. Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois posted her bail on Nov. 4.
She was represented at the hearing by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office.