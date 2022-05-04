A Philipsburg woman is accused of stealing $22,870 from her employer.
Tess Elaina Kitko, 29, of Philipsburg, is charged with the beft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — both of which are felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 13, the owner of the Roadhouse Restaurant, located along Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, reported to the state police that someone stole money from the business by not taking deposits to the bank. The owner said Kitko, as the manager, was the sole person responsible for making deposits.
The owner said he talked to Kitko about the missing money, and she apologized and promised to pay the money back.
One of Kitko’s co-workers was interviewed and she said Kitko spent most of her shift playing gambling machines in the restaurant. She also said she saw bank bags in the front seat of Kitko’s car and she took a picture of the bags and provided the picture to the state police.
The time stamp on the picture was July 17.
Kitko’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for yesterday before Magisterial District Judge David S. Meholick, but it was continued and will now be held June 8 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.
She is represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield.
The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.