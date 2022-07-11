Armando Saldana, 49, of Hollidaysburg and his wife Sabrina Saldana of Patton, who failed to pay $61,866 in sales tax collected at their Mexican restaurants, pleaded guilty yesterday at plea and sentencing court.
As a part of the plea deal, the Saldanas each pleaded guilty to failure to make the required disposition of funds — misdemeanor of the first degree, and were sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to serve five years of probation. They were also required to pay the state Department of Treasury $60,000 in restitution yesterday. The Saldanas issued checks to the court totaling $60,000, but will they still owe the state the remaining $1,866.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, in September 2020, the state Attorney General launched an investigation into the Saldanas who owned “Salsa’s Mexican Grill.” They had three locations in Philipsburg, Columbia in Lancaster County and Annville in Lebanon County.
The Philipsburg restaurant was open from February 2015 to early 2017. The Columbia restaurant was open from June 2015 to early 2016 and the Annville location opened in the fall of 2015 and closed in the spring of 2017.
A search of state records revealed the Saldanas didn’t pay $61,866 in sales tax they collected between the fourth quarter of 2015 and the second quarter of 2017.
Armando Saldana was represented by Fredrick Neiswender of Clearfield. Sabrina Saldana was represented by attorney James Huff of Altoona.
The commonwealth was represented by Deputy Attorney General Kara Rice.