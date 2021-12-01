Wayde E. Harris, 33, of Philipsburg, who is accused of breaking into a home and using its bathroom, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 12 at 7:26 p.m. Harris arrived at a residence along Pottersdale Road in Karthaus Township.
He entered the garage and then the residence and used the bathroom.
The victim said the garage door was damaged by Harris, and Harris is not allowed inside the home.
Harris is charged with criminal trespass-enter structure — felony of the third degree, and criminal mischief — misdemeanor of the third degree.
Harris was also originally charged with burglary but the charge was withdrawn.
He is free on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Harris is represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.