William F. Shutt, 47, of Philipsburg pleaded guilty to charges relating to fleeing from police and breaking into and stealing money from Skills machines was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry Tuesday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Shutt pleaded guilty to fleeing and eluding police — felony of the third degree, four counts of theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanors of the first degree, and DUI-controlled substance/2nd offense and was sentenced to serve a minimum of two years and a maximum of seven years in state prison.
Shutt’s attorney, Gregory Sobel of Brookville, who appeared on behalf of attorney Joe Ryan, asked Cherry to give Shutt a four-year maximum state prison sentence rather than the seven as recommended by the probation department. He said Shutt is also facing charges in Centre County and has accepted a plea deal where his jail sentence in Centre County would be concurrent to whatever he receives in Clearfield County, plus a five-year probationary tail. Therefore he would have a lengthy term of supervison with the four-year maximum. He also said that all of Shutt’s legal issues stem from his drug addiction.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, Shutt had a warrant for his arrest and on June 14, at 7:11 a.m. state police spotted Shutt driving an unregistered mini bike through the Kwik Fill parking lot in Decatur Township.
Troopers activated emergency lights and siren. Shutt did a U-turn and fled east on U.S. Route 322. Shutt drove through Philipsburg Borough in the oncoming traffic lane while traffic was traveling towards him. He also drove on multiple roads and sidewalks in the borough.
He then went through the Sheetz parking lot, to the Harbor Inn rear courtyard and then north on state Route 53. He then turned onto Troy Hill Road and crashed into the embankment.
Shutt fled on foot but troopers were able to apprehend Shutt in a ditch.
He was arrested and appeared to be under the influence. Shutt admitted to using methamphetamine at approximately 3 a.m.
In his pockets Shutt had a bag containing 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of marijuana, an Adderal pill, a glass smoking pipe and a straw. He was transported to the Mount Nittany Medical Center for a blood draw.
Shutt’s driver’s license was also suspended due to a DUI.
On June 9, it was reported someone broke into Skills machines at the Laundry Station and the Swish Swash Laundry Station. The total amount taken was $1,856.
Video surveillance cameras showed Shutt to be the perpetrator.
On Oct. 27, 2020, a female reported to the state police that Shutt had come over to her house. After he left she discovered he stole her debit card and removed $284 from her account.
State police interviewed Shutt and he admitted to stealing the debit card but he couldn’t say how much money he stole.
In addition to the jail time, for the DUI charge Shutt was fined $1,500 plus costs, ordered to attend DUI school and undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and have his driver’s license suspended according to state Department of Transportation standards. He is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and he is prohibited from entering any bars.
For the driving with suspended license he was fined $1,000 plus costs and he was fined $500 plus costs for the fleeing and eluding police charge.
Shutt was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,076 and $780 to Mid State Amusements and he is to have no contact with the female victim.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was fined $1 plus costs and careless driving $35 fine plus costs