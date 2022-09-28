A Philipsburg man was sentenced at Tuesday’s session of Plea and Sentencing Court to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry for a road rage incident.
Michael Wayne Welder, 36, was convicted by a jury on July 25 of the charges of terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, harassment and three counts of disorderly conduct — misdemeanors of the third degree and the summary offenses of reckless driving and careless driving, registration suspended and no inspection.
Welder represented himself at the hearing and asked Cherry for leniency, stating he is employed and asked for a time served sentence.
Cherry noted that Welder was represented by an attorney at the trial — but he dismissed his attorney before closing arguments. Welder was represented by the public defender’s office, according to court documents.
Welder was incarcerated in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked Cherry to sentence Welder to a minimum of 18 months in state prison, which is in the upper range of the standard range of the state’s sentencing guidelines.
She said it is justified because the victim is terrified due to the unprovoked attack from Welder. She also said she is concerned about Welder’s anger issues.
Cherry sentenced Welder to serve a minimum of 18 months to a maximum of three years in state prison.
Welder is also prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars. He is also to have no contact with the victims and is required to complete a drug and alcohol assessment and must complete any counseling as recommended by the probation department.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. Clearfield-based state police responded to the West Hannah Street area of Houtzdale for a report of a male threatening another male with a knife.
Once on the scene, Welder was detained and a pocket knife was removed from his pocket.
When police were reading his Miranda warnings, Welder told them his vehicle was nearly hit by a dump truck. He said he then passed the dump truck and forced it to come to a stop. He admitted to getting out of his vehicle, pulling out a knife and yelling at the driver of the dump truck, but denied threatening him.
A female passenger in the dump truck said she saw Welder pull out the knife and engage in a verbal altercation with the driver of the dump truck, but couldn’t remember if he threatened him.
Troopers interviewed the driver of the dump truck, who said he saw Welder’s vehicle pass him and come to an abrupt stop, forcing him to stop in the roadway, but he said the two vehicles did not come in contact with each other.
The victim said Welder then came out of his vehicle, pulled out a knife and started screaming “I’ll kill you,” while brandishing the knife. The victim said he was in fear of his life and called the police.
Two witnesses at a nearby auto mechanic business said they heard the altercation and saw Welder approach the dump truck screaming and yelling. They said they couldn’t hear what Welder was saying, but said his behavior was “out of line.”
Welder was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
In addition to the prison sentence, Cherry issued fines as follows — $1 fine plus costs for each of the terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct charges, reckless driving $210 fine plus court costs, registration suspended $110 fine plus court costs, no inspection $35 fine plus court costs.