Donald E. Pearsall, 35, of Philipsburg, pleaded guilty to burglary, theft and related charges, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Special Sentencing Court.
Pearsall pleaded guilty to burglary — felony of the second degree, theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the second degree as well as separate cases of retail theft — misdemeanor of the second degree, theft of property lost — possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors.
Pearsall was already in state prison serving a one to two year sentence for a conviction in Centre County and and he participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing. His attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, said the plea is for a minimum of 18 months in jail and asked Ammerman to run it concurrent to his current sentence.
However, Ammerman sentenced Pearsall to serve a minimum of 18 months and a maximum of three years in state prison consecutive to his previous offense. He was also ordered to pay $300 restitution to the victim and perform community service to pay restitution as soon as possible.
The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 16, state police responded to a residence along Cals Lane in Cooper Township. The victim reported on April 13 he left home for a few days and when he returned on April 15 he discovered a large jar with a blue lid containing approximately $300 in coins.
The trooper canvassed the neighborhood and a neighbor said he saw a red sedan near the victim’s residence and there was a white male near the rear of the victim’s residence sometime between. 5-5:30 a.m.
Two other neighbors also reported seeing the sedan and one neighbor said the owner of the sedan knocked on her door asking for gas because he had run out.
The state trooper then went to two local gas stations and obtained security camera footage. The Kwik Fill footage showed two men arrive at the Kwik Fill from the direction of Cals Lane. The passenger in the vehicle paid for $6 worth of gas using change and filled up a gas can. The vehicle then leaves and returns in the direction of Cals Lane.
State police identified the operator of the van and he was interviewed by telephone. He said on April 15 he was driving on the Kylertown Drifting Highway when he observed a male walking along the highway with a gas can. He then offered the male a ride to the gas station to be helpful. After the male put gas in the can he drove him back to his vehicle, a red sedan, that was along the highway near Cals Lane. The witness said he couldn’t remember the male’s name.
Another state trooper was able to identify the passenger on the surveillance video as Pearsall because he was arrested recently for retail theft. It was also discovered Pearsall was linked to a red sedan.
On May 3, Pearsall was taken into custody on a previous warrant on an unrelated charge and he admitted it was him on the surveillance video.
On May 4, troopers interviewed Pearsall’s ex-girlfriend who said two weeks prior, she and Pearsall went grocery shopping in Philipsburg and Pearsall paid for the groceries using change from a large jar and she said the jar had a blue lid.