A Philipsburg man who randomly attacked a woman who was riding her bike on the Rails to Trails in Curwensville received a lengthy state prison sentence by Judge Paul E. Cherry yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Frederick Allen Hazel, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, DUI-controlled substance 2nd offense — misdemeanor of the first degree, resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts — ungraded misdemeanors and was sentenced to serve a minimum of three years and a maximum of seven years in state prison by Cherry.
He was also ordered to pay $738 in restitution to the victim for medical bills.
He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Hazel’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, asked Cherry to sentence him to serve a maximum of six years in jail instead of seven. She said due to the nature of the crime, it is likely that Hazel will serve significantly more time than the minimum and asked for the lower maximum.
She also said there was mitigating factors. She said Hazel’s blood sugar was extremely low and was administered glucose by EMT’s on scene.
Hazel apologized to the victim at the hearing.
On June 16 at 4:54 p.m. Curwensville Borough Police were dispatched to Arnoldtown Road for a report of a 36-year-old female who was attacked by a shirtless male while riding her bike on the trail. The victim was bleeding from the head.
Police arrived on scene and found the victim with blood on her head, neck, chest and hands.
The woman told police she was attacked by a shirtless man with facial hair wearing blue jeans. She said the male ran down the path toward Clearfield after the attack.
Police searched the area and an officer spotted Hazel by the river. He had a pointed weapon in his hand. The officer drew his firearm and commanded Hazel to stop.
Hazel refused to comply and ran into the river and waded across. The police officer followed him to the opposite side and was able to catch Hazel, place him on the ground and handcuff him.
Hazel was read his Miranda rights and arrested. Hazel said he resisted because he thought he was being “jumped.”
Hazel was found with an automatic knife where the blade would deploy with the touch of a button. He also had a glass smoking device with residue. It was also discovered Hazel had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
The victim was interviewed, and told police she was riding her bike from Clearfield to Curwensville when she saw a scruffy looking guy sitting on a bench. She said he was wearing dirty blue jeans and he had his shirt slung over his shoulder.
She said she rode past him and eventually stopped at a red light at an intersection. While stopped, she said she waited a bit and drank some water to give time for the male to leave before heading back to Clearfield.
On the way back she said the male was no longer on the bench. But as she approached the railroad bridge, she saw him walking along the left side of the path and he was carrying what appeared to be a walking stick.
When she was right next to him, the male turned and swung the stick at her, hitting her in the head and knocking her off the bike and into the weeds.
She said she started yelling “no, no, no” as loud as she could. She said he struck her three or four more times. The female said she was terrified and was afraid he was going to kill her and tried her best to stay alive by yelling and kicking her legs at him.
“I was afraid of what he was going to do. I was afraid that if he hit me in the head that I might pass out and didn’t know what might happen. I was instantly sick to my stomach when he turned to hit me,” the victim wrote in her statement. “It was like a scary movie.”
She said the male then picked up her bike and threw it at her and left on the trail heading towards Clearfield.
Police said the victim’s injuries included red marks on her right eye and nose and her eye was bloodshot. She had large red marks on her shoulder, and she had cuts on her legs and calf. She also had cuts on her left ear and had blood inside of her ear. She was taken to the Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Room and ER staff said the victim also suffered from a concussion.