A Philipsburg man who broke into the Chester Hill Hose Co. and stole a box of meat sticks, an air conditioner and other items was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul E. Cherry at a recent session of Plea and Sentencing Court.
Nathan Daniel Patrick, 32, pleaded guilty to burglary — felony of the second degree, and theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the first degree. He also pleaded guilty to DUI in a separate case, and would serve a minimum of 93 days in jail, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.
Cherry sentenced Patrick to serve a minimum of 93 days and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus three years consecutive probation.
He was also fined a total of $1,500 plus costs, and is prohibited from entering the fire company’s property.
Patrick also pleaded guilty for his involvement in a DUI crash and Cherry also ordered Patrick to pay the victim’s insurance company, Donegal Insurance, $15,005, the victim $250 for his insurance deductible, and $288 to the Chester Hill Fire Co. for damages.
Patrick’s driver’s license was also suspended, according to state Department of Transportation regulations. He was ordered to attend DUI school and is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
Patrick apologized for his actions.
Patrick was represented by Chief Public Defender Jendi Schwab.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 2, 2022, Clearfield-based state police responded to a report of a burglary at the fire company building on Walton Street. Troopers responded and spoke to then-Chief Timothy Kovach, who said someone had entered the building and removed an air conditioner, a case of Country Meat Sticks, a Survivor Streamlight, a bucket of cleaning supplies and a case of water. State police viewed surveillance video, which showed Patrick enter the building on Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:05 a.m. and began searching the premises. He then picked up the streamlight and used it in the commission of the crime. Patrick removed the air conditioner, which was sitting in a box on a table, the box of meat sticks, the bucket of cleaning supplies and then the water before leaving at 5:30 a.m.
Patrick lives about 835 feet away from the fire company, and is not a member.
On Dec. 20, 2022, Patrick was driving north on the Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a vehicle operated by the victim. Patrick continued driving without stopping and was located by state police at the intersection of the Morridale Allport Highway and School House Road.
Patrick was found to be under the influence and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw and he tested positive for Alprazolam, which is an anti-anxiety drug.