A Philipsburg man who allegedly was caught with a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Brandon Kifer, 42, is charged in two cases. In the first case he is charged with two counts of criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree and two counts possession intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, possession of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 6, state police responded to a room at Kwik Fill Plaza Motel along Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township to serve a warrant on Kifer and Jennifer Quick, 49, of Philipsburg.
Kifer and Quick were in the room along with approximately 25 grams of fentanyl, 6.9 ounces of methamphetamine, 10 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, several hundred baggies commonly used to package fentanyl and methamphetamine, six smoking pipes and a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun.
Both were arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Kifer remains incarcerated in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail.
In the second case, Kifer is charged with two counts of possession with intent do deliver a controlled substance – ungraded felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana — ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 17 at 8:50 p.m. state police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the shopping plaza along North Front Street, Decatur Township.
The vehicle was a rental car and the driver was Brandon Kifer, 42, of Philipsburg. Quick was a passenger and both had warrants for their arrest.
Both were taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded.
A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and inside, troopers found 32 grams of suspected fentanyl, 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 16 grams of marijuana, eight stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, 25 stamp bags of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and several items commonly used for the packaging of illegal drugs.
A small baggie of fentanyl was also located in the center console of the vehicle.
Bail is set at $25,000 monetary in this case.
Kifer is represented by court appointed attorney Lance Marshall of State College in both cases.