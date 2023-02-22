Dontae Christopher Thomas, 25, of Philipsburg, who is accused of assaulting and nearly killing a 1-year-old child,6 waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David S. Meholick yesterday at Centralized Court.
Thomas is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault-victim less than 13-years-old and endangering the welfare of children — all three are felonies of the first degree, aggravated assault-victim less than 6-years-old and two counts of endangering the welfare of children — felonies of the second degree.
Thomas is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Chris A. Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Saturday at 11:41 a.m., state troopers from Rockview Barracks and EMS responded to a Hill Street apartment for a report that a 1-year-old child was found face down in a tub.
The troopers discovered the child had numerous bruises all over his body. The child was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.
Thomas was interviewed by the state police at 12:26 p.m. Thomas said he is the boyfriend of the child’s mother and he lives with them.
He said he was giving the child a bath when he left the bathroom to get some clothes for the child. When he returned, he found the child’s head under water.
Thomas was interviewed again and admitted to shaking the child when they were in bed the morning of Feb. 10.
He said the child woke him up, and he said the child was bleeding from the mouth because he had bit his tongue.
He said he shook the child three times, and the child’s head hit the headboard.
On Feb. 11, state police spoke with Dr. Hannah Sahud of UPMC Children’s Hospital. She said the child’s injuries are near fatal, and the injuries were caused by abuse.
She said the child has a brain bleed and has numerous injuries from head to toe. She suspects the child also has broken bones but further tests are needed to confirm this diagnosis.
Dr. Sahud said these injuries did not occur from the child falling down or running into something.
She sent police photos showing numerous bruises on the child’s head, face, chest, stomach and legs.