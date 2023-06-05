Willie Ray Hockenberry, 67, of Philipsburg, who is accused of molesting a child, was found mentally incompetent and could not attend court proceedings.
Hockenberry is facing 24 charges related to sexually abusing two children in Clearfield Borough. Three of the charges are graded as felonies of the first degree, one second degree felony, 18 third degree felonies and two first degree misdemeanors.
Hockenberry has a plea pending and was scheduled for sentencing at Colloquy Court last week.
Last July, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman ordered Hockenberry be sent to Torrence State Hospital for a psychological examination.
On May 30, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue reported the psychological evaluation determined Hockenberry is mentally incompetent and unable to attend court proceedings, but she said the evaluation determined that he could become mentally competent with additional treatment.
She said they couldn’t do anything until he is found to be competent and asked Ammerman to continue the case until July.
Hockenberry’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, did not oppose continuing the case.
Ammerman agreed and continued the case until July.
Hockenberry is scheduled for Colloquy Court on July 3, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 13, 2021, during an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield, a 14-year-old girl reported Hockenberry lived near her grandmother in Clearfield and he began sexually abusing her when she was six or seven years old and the abuse lasted several years until she was 12 or 13 years old.
She said Hockenberry told her not to tell her mother about the abuse.
On April 26, 2021, an 11-year-old victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center. She said Hockenberry touched her inappropriately on several occasions starting when she was 5, but couldn’t remember how many times it occurred.
Hockenberry was interviewed by the Clearfield Borough Police on May 5, 2021. During the interview Hockenberry denied the allegations against him.