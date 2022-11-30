Clayton Ross Croyle, 58, of Philipsburg is facing charges for allegedly molesting a young girl.
Croyle is charged with statutory sexual assault-11 years more older and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-victim less than 16 years old — felonies of the first degree, aggravated indecent assault — felony of the second degree, and indecent assault-victim less than 16-years-old — misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 3, 2021 the victim was at home with her mother and Croyle, who was the mother’s friend, when her mother left to go shopping.
When her mother was gone, Croyle sexually assaulted her in the bedroom.
When the victim’s mother returned, she found the girl partially clothed. Croyle and the victim told her mother that the girl had a bathroom accident.
A few days later, the girl told her mother that Croyle had sexually assaulted her.
Croyle’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for yesterday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling, but it was continued to Dec. 14 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.