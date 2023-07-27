Ryan Anthony Smith, 32, of Philipsburg, who is accused of abandoning a child in a vehicle following vehicle crash, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Smith is charged with endangering the welfare of children — felony of the second degree; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors; and the summary offenses of leaving child unattended in vehicle and depositing waste on highway.
Smith was represented by Kenneth W. Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by attorney Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 16, a state trooper began following a Chevrolet Suburban traveling south on Old Erie Pike.
The Suburban was traveling at a high rate of speed and was pulling away from the trooper who was traveling at 75 mph and the road has a posted speed limit of 35 mph.
The trooper observed the vehicle spin out and get stuck in a ditch in Boggs Township. The trooper then activated the emergency lights and exited the patrol vehicle to check on the status of the occupants.
When the trooper got out, he said he could hear people running through the woods.
In the back seat of the vehicle was a 5-year-old child. The child was in a booster seat but wasn’t fully secured.
The trooper yelled into the woods stating his name and that he was a state trooper.
The child told the trooper he was in the vehicle with Ryan Smith and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith, 28, of Philipsburg.
The child said Jennifer Smith was driving and after the vehicle spun out and got stuck, they both got out and ran into the woods.
The trooper observed a smoking pipe and a small plastic bag of illegal drugs in the center console of the vehicle.
The pair never returned to the vehicle.
Jennifer Smith is charged with endangering the welfare of children — felony of the second degree; and numerous summary traffic offenses including careless driving, reckless driving, failure to carry license, operating vehicle without insurance, failure to carry vehicle registration, leaving child unattended in vehicle, failure to use safety belts, abandoning vehicle on highway and driving at safe speed.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday before Glass.
Ryan and Elizabeth Smith are both incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.